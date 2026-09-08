Tue. Sep 8th, 2026
Automobiles California DMV Politics Republican Party Steve Hilton

CA gubernatorial candidate Hilton unveils plan to abolish the DMV and cap registration at $73

ByArt Pedroza

Sep 8, 2026

California’s Department of Motor Vehicles — long criticized for slow service, high fees, and bureaucratic sprawl — is back in the spotlight after gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton unveiled a proposal to abolish the DMV and cap annual vehicle registration at a flat $73. Hilton announced the plan outside the West Hollywood DMV, calling the agency “a monopoly that treats taxpayers with contempt.”

California currently spends $1.46 billion a year on a stand‑alone DMV with 170 field offices, and drivers often pay hundreds to more than $1,000 in registration costs due to value‑based taxes and layered surcharges. Hilton argues that the basic $73 fee is obscured by add‑ons that make California one of the most expensive states in the country for vehicle registration.

How DMVs Function in Other Western States

Across the West, DMV systems vary widely, but most states operate with lower fees, fewer surcharges, and more decentralized service models:

  • Arizona — Registration is typically under $100 for most vehicles, and many services are handled through authorized third‑party providers.
  • Nevada — Fees are higher than Arizona but still generally below California’s, with online services reducing in‑person wait times.
  • Utah — Counties handle registration and titling, and fees are modest compared to California.
  • Oregon — Uses a flat fee structure and has fewer surcharges, though wait times can still be long in urban areas.
  • Washington — Fees vary by county, but most residents pay well under California’s totals.

California’s DMV is widely regarded as one of the most complex and expensive in the region due to its layered fee structure, large physical footprint, and centralized bureaucracy. Whether it is “the worst” depends on the metric: California consistently ranks poorly for wait times and cost, but other states have also struggled with backlogs, REAL ID delays, and modernization challenges.

What Hilton’s CALIFORDABLE Plan Would Do

Hilton’s proposal includes several major structural changes:

  • Abolish the DMV as a stand‑alone department after a three‑month audit.
  • Cap registration at $73, reducing revenue from roughly $11 billion to $2.7 billion.
  • Shift routine services — title, registration, renewals — to county offices and certified local service centers.
  • Retain a small statewide unit for licenses, fraud prevention, and REAL ID compliance.
  • Repurpose unused DMV sites for community colleges, apprenticeship programs, or sale.
  • Offset lost revenue through an initiative called Operation Zero Waste.

Positives Often Cited by Supporters

  • Lower registration costs for millions of drivers.
  • More decentralized service options, similar to Arizona’s third‑party model.
  • Potentially shorter wait times if counties and private centers expand capacity.
  • Reduced state bureaucracy and overhead.

Negatives Often Raised by Critics

  • A $73 cap would require major cuts or alternative revenue sources, affecting transportation funding.
  • Counties may face uneven workloads, creating disparities between urban and rural service quality.
  • Transitioning away from a centralized DMV could create temporary confusion for residents.
  • REAL ID, fraud prevention, and licensing oversight may become more complicated without a unified agency.

Would Structural Reforms Like This Appeal to Independent Voters?

Political analysts often note that DMV frustration is widespread across party lines, and proposals to reduce fees or improve service can attract broad interest. However, voter behavior is influenced by many factors — economic conditions, statewide priorities, candidate visibility, and trust in government — and experts caution that policy proposals alone rarely determine election outcomes.

California’s electorate is large and diverse, and public data shows that self‑identified MAGA‑aligned voters represent a small share of the statewide voting population compared to independents, moderates, and Democrats. Any candidate would need support beyond a single ideological bloc to be competitive in a statewide race.

Who Is Steve Hilton?

Steve Hilton is a political commentator, former adviser in the U.K. government, and host of a national television program focused on government reform and economic policy. He has emphasized cost‑of‑living issues, regulatory reform, and decentralization in his campaign messaging. Hilton has also positioned himself as a critic of large bureaucracies and high state fees, arguing that California’s government has become too expensive and inefficient for working families.

Xavier Becerra’s Role in the Race

Xavier Becerra, California’s attorney general and former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, is Hilton’s opponent in the gubernatorial contest. According to the press release, Hilton criticized Becerra for maintaining a low public profile and agreeing to only one debate after previously suggesting there would be multiple. Public records show Becerra has focused on healthcare, consumer protection, and legal challenges involving federal policy. As with any candidate, public perception varies, and voters often evaluate incumbents based on visibility, responsiveness, and policy outcomes.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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2 thoughts on “CA gubernatorial candidate Hilton unveils plan to abolish the DMV and cap registration at $73”

  1. Yeah screw the dmv, but limey hilton’s also aligned with fossil-fuel expansion and rolling back climate policies.whike keeping California trapped in car dependence.

    Reply

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