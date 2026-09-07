Driver found guilty of murder after high‑speed pursuit crash in Orange following a street takeover

A 23-year-old man, Azarie Dupree Fuller, has now been convicted of three counts of second-degree murder for a July 9, 2022 crash in Orange that prosecutors say stemmed directly from a night of street takeover activity and reckless, high‑speed driving.

Fuller’s conduct—speeding over 100 mph, turning off his headlights, cramming seven people into a Nissan Altima, and intentionally provoking a police chase—fits a growing pattern of deadly Southern California street takeover behavior documented in recent years.

Allison Chan, from the Orange County Public Defender’s Office, was the Defense Attorney in this case. OC Deputy District Attorney Elise Levy was the prosecutor.Chan is now a Judge. She was appointed to the Orange County Superior Court by Governor Gavin Newsom in May of 2024.

Fuller’s Criminal Conduct and Sentencing Exposure

Prosecutors say Fuller and his group attended a street takeover in Los Angeles earlier that night before returning to Garden Grove and piling into the Altima. When Fuller aggressively approached a patrol vehicle “like The Dukes of Hazzard,” he triggered a pursuit that lasted roughly 30 seconds before the car slammed into a railroad crossing arm and burst into flames. Three victims—26‑year‑old Gustavo Castro, 14‑year‑old Dayanara Rebolledo, and 17‑year‑old Dominic McGinley—were killed, and four others were hospitalized with catastrophic injuries.

Fuller was previously convicted of leading police on a chase causing death, child abuse and endangerment, reckless driving causing injury, driving without a license, and speeding over 100 mph. With the new murder convictions, he faces 15 years to life for each murder count, on top of the other felony convictions. His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 18.

Long-Term Repercussions for Fuller

Future Employment: Felony murder convictions and multiple reckless‑driving felonies will severely restrict Fuller’s employment prospects. Employers routinely reject applicants with violent felonies, and any job requiring driving, licensing, or public trust will be off the table.

Felony murder convictions and multiple reckless‑driving felonies will severely restrict Fuller’s employment prospects. Employers routinely reject applicants with violent felonies, and any job requiring driving, licensing, or public trust will be off the table. Auto Insurance: Fuller will be uninsurable for many years. Insurers typically deny coverage outright for drivers with vehicular homicide convictions. If he ever qualifies again, premiums will be extraordinarily high, and coverage options extremely limited.

Street Takeover Fatalities in Southern California

Street takeovers have become a persistent and deadly problem across SoCal. KTLA and ABC7 report:

Takeovers occur monthly in some neighborhoods, with spectators and participants frequently injured or killed.

in some neighborhoods, with spectators and participants frequently injured or killed. In Anaheim, multiple people were hospitalized after drivers performing donuts and burnouts lost control and struck crowds.

A hit‑and‑run suspect was arrested after plowing into teens at another Anaheim takeover.

In Costa Mesa, a takeover involving up to 100 vehicles left one man dead and others injured.

These incidents illustrate a pattern: high‑speed stunts, packed crowds, fireworks, intoxication, and drivers fleeing scenes—conditions that repeatedly produce fatal outcomes.

Worst Street Takeover and Street Racing Accidents in Orange County

Costa Mesa (2020): A takeover involving 100 vehicles resulted in a flipped truck, killing 23‑year‑old Sergio Marroquian. The driver—his cousin—was arrested on homicide charges.

A takeover involving 100 vehicles resulted in a flipped truck, killing 23‑year‑old Sergio Marroquian. The driver—his cousin—was arrested on homicide charges. Anaheim (2024): A Dodge Charger performing donuts lost control and ran over multiple spectators, severely injuring two 19‑year‑olds. The driver was arrested for felony hit‑and‑run and felony exhibition of speed.

A Dodge Charger performing donuts lost control and ran over multiple spectators, severely injuring two 19‑year‑olds. The driver was arrested for felony hit‑and‑run and felony exhibition of speed. Anaheim (2024): Another takeover at Orangewood and State College left two hospitalized after a driver performing high‑speed stunts struck bystanders.

These cases show how quickly street takeovers escalate into mass‑casualty events.

Why Young People Get Involved in Street Takeovers

Social Media Influence: Viral videos glamorize illegal stunts and create peer pressure to participate.

Viral videos glamorize illegal stunts and create peer pressure to participate. Thrill-Seeking & Identity: Teens and young adults often chase adrenaline, status, and belonging.

Teens and young adults often chase adrenaline, status, and belonging. Lack of Supervision: Late‑night gatherings, access to vehicles, and minimal parental oversight increase risk.

Late‑night gatherings, access to vehicles, and minimal parental oversight increase risk. Trauma & Instability: Fuller’s defense highlighted childhood trauma, inconsistent parenting, and developmental delays—factors that can contribute to impulsive, high‑risk behavior.

How Families Can Prevent Involvement

Active Monitoring: Know where teens are, who they’re with, and what events they attend.

Know where teens are, who they’re with, and what events they attend. Vehicle Access Control: Limit unsupervised access to cars, especially late at night.

Limit unsupervised access to cars, especially late at night. Education: Discuss legal consequences, fatalities, and real‑world cases like Fuller’s.

Discuss legal consequences, fatalities, and real‑world cases like Fuller’s. Community Engagement: Encourage structured activities, mentorship, and positive peer groups.

Encourage structured activities, mentorship, and positive peer groups. Mental Health Support: Trauma, instability, and emotional struggles should be addressed early.

Family Liability When Juveniles Participate

Parents can face civil liability if their minor children cause injuries or deaths during illegal street racing or takeover activity. Liability may include:

Civil lawsuits from victims’ families

from victims’ families Financial damages for medical bills, wrongful death, and property damage

for medical bills, wrongful death, and property damage Insurance consequences, including policy cancellation or denial of claims

If a juvenile uses a family vehicle, parents may also be held responsible under negligent supervision or negligent entrustment theories.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related