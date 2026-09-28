Real Housewife Gina Kirschenheiter to receive HRC Ally Award in Santa Ana

The Human Rights Campaign’s annual Orange County/Long Beach Garden Party is returning to Historic Floral Park in Santa Ana on Sunday, October 11, and this year’s special guest is Gina Kirschenheiter, cast member of The Real Housewives of Orange County. She will be honored with the HRC Ally Award for her public support of LGBTQ+ equality, visibility and inclusion.

Event Details

The Garden Party will include cocktails, afternoon bites, a silent auction, special guests and local dignitaries. Tickets and information: HRC OC/Long Beach Garden Party.

Gina Kirschenheiter: Bio and Background

Gina Kirschenheiter is a television personality and entrepreneur best known for her role on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Orange County, where she joined the cast in Season 13. Born in Long Island, New York, she studied psychology at Hofstra University before moving to Orange County. Her public platform has increasingly focused on advocacy, mental‑health awareness, and support for LGBTQ+ friends, colleagues and fans. Gina has collaborated with community organizations, appeared at pride‑related events, and used her media presence to amplify inclusive messaging.

Organizations Involved

Human Rights Campaign

The Human Rights Campaign is the largest LGBTQ+ civil‑rights organization in the United States. HRC works on federal and state policy, anti‑discrimination protections, youth safety, transgender equality, and public‑education campaigns. Their Orange County/Long Beach Garden Party is one of the region’s longest‑running LGBTQ+ fundraising and community‑building events.

Historic Floral Park Neighborhood

Floral Park is one of Santa Ana’s most historic neighborhoods, known for early‑20th‑century architecture, community events, and longstanding LGBTQ+ inclusion. The neighborhood’s civic groups frequently partner with nonprofits on cultural, arts and equality‑focused programming.

LGBTQ+ Population Estimates in Santa Ana

Reliable city‑level LGBTQ+ population data is limited because sexual orientation and gender identity are not included in all government surveys. Using regional and national estimates:

The Williams Institute estimates 5–7% of adults in California identify as LGBTQ+ .

. Applying that range to Santa Ana’s population of roughly 310,000 suggests approximately 15,000 to 22,000 residents may identify as LGBTQ+.

may identify as LGBTQ+. Santa Ana also has one of the youngest populations in Orange County, which typically correlates with higher LGBTQ+ self‑identification rates.

Top Five OC Cities With the Highest LGBTQ+ Populations (Estimated)

These estimates are based on demographic modeling, community‑organization membership, pride‑event participation, and regional survey data:

Santa Ana — large, diverse population with strong LGBTQ+ civic presence

— large, diverse population with strong LGBTQ+ civic presence Anaheim — major population center with active community organizations

— major population center with active community organizations Irvine — university‑driven demographics and strong inclusion policies

— university‑driven demographics and strong inclusion policies Fullerton — college‑area LGBTQ+ communities and nightlife

— college‑area LGBTQ+ communities and nightlife Laguna Beach — historically one of California’s most LGBTQ‑inclusive coastal cities

These cities consistently show higher LGBTQ+ visibility, civic engagement and participation in regional equality events.

Hate‑Crime Trends Against LGBTQ+ Individuals in Orange County

OC law‑enforcement agencies and the OC Human Relations Commission report that hate crimes targeting LGBTQ+ residents have increased in recent years:

Anti‑LGBTQ+ hate crimes in Orange County rose more than 20% between 2021 and 2023 , driven largely by incidents targeting transgender individuals. Civil‑rights groups say extremist rhetoric and misinformation have contributed to rising anti‑LGBTQ+ hate incidents.

, driven largely by incidents targeting transgender individuals. Civil‑rights groups say extremist rhetoric and misinformation have contributed to rising anti‑LGBTQ+ hate incidents. Reported hate incidents (non‑criminal acts such as harassment or slurs) increased by over 40% in the same period.

in the same period. Transgender residents remain disproportionately targeted, accounting for nearly one‑third of all anti‑LGBTQ+ hate‑crime reports .

. OC Human Relations notes that online harassment and public‑space intimidation are the most common forms of anti‑LGBTQ+ incidents.

These numbers underscore the importance of community‑building events like the HRC Garden Party, which raise funds for advocacy, education and safety programs.

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