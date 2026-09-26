Woman killed, driver critically injured in fiery Garden Grove crash

GARDEN GROVE, CA (September 26, 2026) – A fatal single-vehicle traffic collision in Garden Grove early Saturday morning left one woman dead and a man critically injured after a sport utility vehicle crashed into a utility pole and caught fire.

According to the Garden Grove Police Department, officers responded at approximately 2:55 a.m. on September 26, 2026, to reports of a serious traffic collision near the intersection of Knott Street and Acacia Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a white 2007 Toyota Highlander that had collided with a utility pole at the southeast corner of the intersection. The vehicle subsequently caught fire, and both occupants were found unconscious inside.

Police said officers were able to remove both occupants from the burning vehicle and immediately began life-saving efforts. Personnel from the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) arrived shortly thereafter and took over medical treatment.

The male driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to UCI Medical Center for treatment. The female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

What We Know About the Crash

Authorities released the following details:

Date: September 26, 2026

September 26, 2026 Time: Approximately 2:55 a.m.

Approximately 2:55 a.m. Location: Intersection of Knott Street and Acacia Avenue, Garden Grove

Intersection of Knott Street and Acacia Avenue, Garden Grove Vehicle Involved: White 2007 Toyota Highlander

White 2007 Toyota Highlander Type of Collision: Solo-vehicle crash

Solo-vehicle crash Impact: Vehicle struck a utility pole

Vehicle struck a utility pole Additional Factor: Vehicle caught fire after the collision

Vehicle caught fire after the collision Injuries: Driver hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

Driver hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Fatality: Female passenger pronounced deceased at the scene

The identities of the occupants have not yet been released pending notification of family members.

Investigation Ongoing

The collision is being investigated by the Garden Grove Police Department’s Neighborhood Traffic Unit. Investigators have not released information regarding the cause of the crash, and it remains unclear whether factors such as speed, impairment, medical issues, roadway conditions, or mechanical failure played a role.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance as the investigation continues.

Anyone who:

Witnessed the white Toyota Highlander traveling on Knott Street before the collision

Saw the collision occur

Has dashcam, surveillance, or other video footage related to the incident

is encouraged to contact Investigator Lang at 714-741-5823 or by email at mlang@ggcity.org.

Traffic Safety Reminder

While investigators continue to determine the cause of this crash, traffic safety experts recommend the following precautions, especially during overnight and early-morning hours:

Always wear a seat belt, regardless of seating position.

Drive at a safe speed appropriate for road and traffic conditions.

Avoid impaired driving, including alcohol, drugs, and certain medications.

Eliminate distractions such as texting or mobile phone use.

Never drive while fatigued or drowsy.

Maintain your vehicle’s tires, brakes, and lighting systems.

Stay alert at intersections and along roadways with fixed objects such as utility poles and trees.

Community Impact

Fatal traffic collisions leave lasting impacts on families, friends, first responders, and the broader community. The Garden Grove Police Department’s investigation is expected to focus on determining the events leading up to the crash and whether any contributing factors were involved.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward to help investigators develop a complete understanding of what occurred.

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