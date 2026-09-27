OC Supervisor hosts anonymous Gun Buyback today in north OC

Orange County Supervisor Doug Chaffee is urging residents to safely dispose of unwanted firearms at today’s Anonymous Gun Buyback in Buena Park. Residents can get gift cards totalling from $100 to $300 for turning in various weapons.

The event runs Sunday, September 27, from 9 AM to 2 PM at the Buena Park Community Center, 6688 Beach Blvd., Buena Park.

No ID is required, no questions asked, and participants may receive gift cards for eligible firearms while supplies last. Firearms must be unloaded, secured in the trunk or rear of the vehicle, and walk‑ups are not allowed.

Gun‑Related Arrests in Orange County (Past Five Years)

Orange County recorded 394 gun homicides between 2014 and 2019, according to a statewide analysis of county‑level firearm deaths. While this dataset covers a slightly earlier period, it remains the most complete multi‑year county comparison available.

More recent city‑level violent‑crime reports show continued declines in gun‑related violent crime in major OC cities such as Santa Ana and Anaheim. Santa Ana’s homicide count dropped from 15 in 2024 to 12 in 2025 (‑20%), while Anaheim reported a 25% drop in homicides from 2024 to 2025.

Gun‑Related Fatalities in Orange County (Past Five Years)

County‑level firearm death data from 2021–2025 shows Orange County’s gun‑fatality burden is significantly lower than neighboring counties.

The earlier 2014–2019 dataset recorded 394 gun deaths in Orange County, compared to 3,800+ in Los Angeles County, 863 in San Bernardino County, 697 in Riverside County, and 584 in San Diego County.

California’s statewide gun‑death rate has declined 9% since 2015, with 2,853 gun deaths recorded statewide in 2024.

How Orange County Compares to Surrounding Counties

Gun violence in Orange County remains substantially lower than in adjacent counties:

Los Angeles County: 3,800+ gun homicides (2014–2019) — the highest in California.

3,800+ gun homicides (2014–2019) — the highest in California. San Bernardino County: 863 gun homicides — more than double OC’s count.

863 gun homicides — more than double OC’s count. Riverside County: 697 gun homicides.

697 gun homicides. San Diego County: 584 gun homicides.

Orange County consistently ranks among the lowest for firearm deaths in Southern California, reflecting both demographic factors and strong local enforcement.

Top Five OC Cities for Gun‑Related Arrest Activity

While countywide arrest totals are not published in a single consolidated dataset, violent‑crime reports from major police departments indicate the highest concentrations of gun‑related incidents occur in the largest cities:

Santa Ana — OC’s second‑largest city; 12 homicides in 2025.

— OC’s second‑largest city; 12 homicides in 2025. Anaheim — OC’s largest city; homicides down 25% in 2025.

— OC’s largest city; homicides down 25% in 2025. Garden Grove — historically among the top cities for violent‑crime volume.

— historically among the top cities for violent‑crime volume. Irvine — low homicide rate but high population makes total incidents notable.

— low homicide rate but high population makes total incidents notable. Fullerton — mid‑sized city with consistent violent‑crime reporting.

These rankings reflect population size and reporting volume rather than per‑capita gun‑crime rates.

National Data: Children Accessing Guns at Home

Unintentional shootings by children remain a major national crisis:

360 children per year unintentionally shoot themselves or others.

unintentionally shoot themselves or others. More than 3,200 incidents occurred from 2015–2023, with over 1,200 deaths and 2,000 injuries .

occurred from 2015–2023, with and . Children under 13 unintentionally shot themselves or another child 162 times in a single recent 12‑month period , killing 71 and injuring 96.

, killing 71 and injuring 96. Preschoolers (ages 0–5) account for nearly one‑third of accidental shooters.

account for nearly one‑third of accidental shooters. 83% of victims in accidental child firearm deaths are boys.

These tragedies overwhelmingly involve unsecured, loaded firearms stored in nightstands, closets, or vehicles.

Do Gun Buybacks Work?

Research shows gun buybacks do reduce the number of unwanted firearms, especially older or unused guns, and can prevent thefts, suicides, and accidental shootings. However, buybacks do not significantly reduce violent crime rates on their own. They are most effective when paired with:

Community violence intervention programs

Safe‑storage education

Domestic‑violence firearm‑removal policies

Youth‑focused prevention campaigns

California’s statewide gun‑violence reduction has been driven largely by community‑based intervention programs and targeted enforcement, not buybacks alone.

Why This Buyback Matters

Removing unwanted firearms from homes reduces the risk of:

Accidental shootings involving children

Domestic‑violence firearm incidents

Gun thefts leading to street‑level crime

Suicide attempts involving firearms

For many families, a buyback is the safest and simplest way to dispose of a firearm they no longer want.

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