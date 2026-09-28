California leads the Nation in OnlyFans spending as residents drop $617M in 2026

California residents have spent $617.2 million on OnlyFans so far this year, making the state the highest‑spending market in the United States, according to a new study.

Los Angeles County alone accounts for $185.7 million, ranking No. 1 nationwide. San Diego County ranks No. 8 at $55.7 million, while Riverside and Santa Clara counties each report $37.3 million in spending. Sacramento and San Bernardino counties have each logged $30.5 million. Orange County ranks 104th nationally, with $183,416.99 spent per 10,000 adults, according to OnlyFinder’s OnlyFans Wrapped 2026 report.

Internationally, the U.S. leads a “small, rich club” of high spenders per 10,000 adults — followed by Finland, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, and the UK. In raw dollars, the gap is even larger: after the U.S. come the UK, Italy, Germany, Canada, and Mexico, with Poland and Spain flagged as fast‑growth markets and Italy and France showing year‑over‑year declines.

Top Five Reasons Why OnlyFans Is So Popular

Direct-to-fan intimacy — Unlike algorithm-driven platforms, OnlyFans is built on one-to-one interaction. Subscribers pay for access, not just content, creating a personal connection that drives retention.

— Unlike algorithm-driven platforms, OnlyFans is built on one-to-one interaction. Subscribers pay for access, not just content, creating a personal connection that drives retention. Creator control — Creators set prices, choose content, and own their audience. This autonomy is a major draw compared to traditional adult-industry intermediaries.

— Creators set prices, choose content, and own their audience. This autonomy is a major draw compared to traditional adult-industry intermediaries. High earning potential for top performers — The top 1% of creators capture roughly 33% of all platform revenue , and top earners often operate full-time content businesses with professional support.

— The top 1% of creators capture roughly , and top earners often operate full-time content businesses with professional support. Permissive content rules — Fitness, cosplay, lifestyle, and adult creators can all monetize without the bans and restrictions common on mainstream platforms.

— Fitness, cosplay, lifestyle, and adult creators can all monetize without the bans and restrictions common on mainstream platforms. DM-based monetization — For top creators, 60–80% of income comes from direct messages, tips, and custom content — a lucrative model that rewards responsiveness.

Is OnlyFans Causing Problems in Communities or Families?

OnlyFans’ rapid growth has sparked social concerns documented across multiple analyses:

Relationship strain — The platform’s intimacy model can blur boundaries, leading to conflicts over secrecy, spending, or emotional attachment. This is widely reported in cultural commentary, though not quantified.

— The platform’s intimacy model can blur boundaries, leading to conflicts over secrecy, spending, or emotional attachment. This is widely reported in cultural commentary, though not quantified. Financial risk — Median creators earn under $200/month , while many spend significant time and money trying to grow accounts. Families expecting “viral success” often face disappointment.

— Median creators earn , while many spend significant time and money trying to grow accounts. Families expecting “viral success” often face disappointment. Stigma and social fallout — Creators frequently report stigma, harassment, doxxing, and employment consequences.

— Creators frequently report stigma, harassment, doxxing, and employment consequences. Burnout — Successful creators spend 70–80% of their time on chatting, marketing, and admin work — not filming — creating high emotional labor and exhaustion.

— Successful creators spend on chatting, marketing, and admin work — not filming — creating high emotional labor and exhaustion. Leak and impersonation issues — Many creators face unauthorized content leaks and impersonation scams, which can destabilize families and careers.

Profiles of Creators Who Claim to Be Top Earners

These profiles reflect creators who have publicly stated they are among the highest earners on the platform. Their claims are widely reported, but OnlyFans does not confirm individual earnings.

1. Blac Chyna

Publicly claimed earnings: Up to $20M/month (self‑reported) Profile: Celebrity model and TV personality who leveraged her existing fanbase. Her content is celebrity‑driven, high‑volume, and heavily marketed. Notes: Her reported earnings are disputed by analysts, but she is consistently listed among the highest‑earning public figures.

2. Cardi B

Publicly claimed earnings: $9M+/year (self‑reported) Profile: Uses OnlyFans primarily for behind‑the‑scenes content, not explicit material. Notes: Cardi B’s success demonstrates how mainstream celebrities monetize exclusive access rather than adult content.

3. Mia Khalifa

Publicly claimed earnings: $6M+/year (self‑reported) Profile: Former adult performer who uses OnlyFans for lifestyle, modeling, and social commentary. Notes: She has publicly discussed the platform as a way to reclaim control over her image.

4. Jem Wolfie

Publicly claimed earnings: $2M+/month (self‑reported) Profile: Fitness influencer who built a massive audience before joining OnlyFans. Notes: She is often cited as one of the earliest “mega earners” on the platform.

5. Corinna Kopf

Publicly claimed earnings: $4M+ in first month (self‑reported) Profile: Gaming and lifestyle influencer with a large YouTube/Twitch following. Notes: Her launch is one of the most financially successful in platform history.

6. Amouranth

Publicly claimed earnings: $1.5M–$2M/month (self‑reported) Profile: One of the most successful creators in the gaming/streaming world. Notes: She has publicly shared screenshots of her earnings, making her one of the more verifiable top earners.

7. Tana Mongeau

Publicly claimed earnings: $1M+ in first 24 hours (self‑reported) Profile: YouTube personality known for controversy-driven marketing. Notes: Her earnings are tied to high‑impact promotional drops.

8. Belle Delphine

Publicly claimed earnings: $1.2M/month (self‑reported) Profile: Cosplay creator known for viral marketing stunts. Notes: She is one of the most influential creators in the cosplay niche.

9. Safaree Samuels

Publicly claimed earnings: $1.5M+/year (self‑reported) Profile: Rapper and TV personality. Notes: Represents the male creator segment, which is smaller but growing.

10. Bhad Bhabie

Publicly claimed earnings: $50M+ total (self‑reported) Profile: Rapper and influencer who claims to have earned eight figures within her first year. Notes: Her claims sparked major media coverage, though exact numbers remain unverified.

What These Profiles Reveal About Top Earners

They almost all had large audiences before joining .

. They treat OnlyFans as a full business operation , not a side hustle.

, not a side hustle. They rely heavily on DM monetization , which accounts for 60–80% of top‑tier income.

, which accounts for of top‑tier income. They use agencies, professional photographers, paid promotion, and cross‑platform funnels.

Top Only Fans Content Types

Top niches — Fitness & wellness, cosplay & gaming, alternative/gothic, GFE, and luxury/travel are the highest-earning categories.

— Fitness & wellness, cosplay & gaming, alternative/gothic, GFE, and luxury/travel are the highest-earning categories. Agency-managed creators — Creators under agency management earn 2–5× more than self-managed creators.

— Creators under agency management earn than self-managed creators. Creator hubs — Miami, Los Angeles, and London are the top cities for high-earning creators.

The Positive Side: Why Many Creators Value OnlyFans

Economic independence — Many creators, including women of color, say the platform gives them financial control they didn’t have in traditional industries.

— Many creators, including women of color, say the platform gives them financial control they didn’t have in traditional industries. Direct ownership of their work — They set prices, control content, and keep the majority of revenue.

— They set prices, control content, and keep the majority of revenue. Low barriers to entry — No agent, no casting, no gatekeepers. Anyone can start earning immediately.

— No agent, no casting, no gatekeepers. Anyone can start earning immediately. Flexible work — Creators can work from home, set their own hours, and build a business around their lifestyle.

— Creators can work from home, set their own hours, and build a business around their lifestyle. A path out of unstable jobs — Many creators publicly say they left low-wage or unpredictable work for something more financially reliable.

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