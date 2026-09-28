Three 18‑year‑olds detained at Irvine Spectrum after replica firearm scare

The Irvine Police detained three 18‑year‑olds at the Spectrum after an alert citizen reported seeing firearms inside their vehicle. Officers located the car within minutes, safely detained the occupants, and discovered several pellet and BB guns designed to closely resemble real firearms.

No actual guns were found, and the replica weapons were unloaded. Still, the incident highlights a growing public‑safety concern in Orange County and across the U.S.

Replica Weapons Identified From the Police Photo

Based on the items displayed on the vehicle’s hood, in a police picture, the officers appear to have seized:

AR‑style pellet rifle — resembles a standard AR‑15 pattern rifle; common models include Crosman and DPMS variants. Estimated value: $120–$200 .

— resembles a standard AR‑15 pattern rifle; common models include Crosman and DPMS variants. Estimated value: . CO2‑powered blowback BB pistols — two semi‑automatic replicas resembling Glock‑style or M&P‑style handguns. Estimated value: $60–$120 each .

— two semi‑automatic replicas resembling Glock‑style or M&P‑style handguns. Estimated value: . Metal‑slide pellet pistol — similar to a compact 9mm handgun; typically $80–$150.

These replicas are intentionally manufactured to mimic real firearms in size, shape, and color. At night, in a parking lot, or during a police encounter, the distinction becomes nearly impossible to make.

Why Carrying Realistic BB and Pellet Guns Is a Bad Idea

Replica firearms create multiple dangers:

Police Misidentification — officers must assume a weapon is real until proven otherwise. Numerous U.S. shootings have occurred because replicas looked identical to lethal firearms.

— officers must assume a weapon is real until proven otherwise. Numerous U.S. shootings have occurred because replicas looked identical to lethal firearms. Public Panic — brandishing or displaying a realistic BB gun in public can trigger 911 calls, lockdowns, or armed responses.

— brandishing or displaying a realistic BB gun in public can trigger 911 calls, lockdowns, or armed responses. Criminal Misuse — suspects often use replicas in robberies, leading to felony charges identical to using a real gun.

— suspects often use replicas in robberies, leading to felony charges identical to using a real gun. Legal Restrictions — California requires orange tips or clear markings on many imitation firearms; removing them can lead to criminal charges.

Even unloaded, these items can escalate routine encounters into dangerous situations.

Legal Self‑Defense Items Allowed in California

California law allows several non‑lethal self‑defense tools:

Pepper Spray — legal for adults; canisters up to 2.5 ounces.

— legal for adults; canisters up to 2.5 ounces. Stun Guns — legal unless prohibited by prior felony conviction.

— legal unless prohibited by prior felony conviction. Nunchaku — legalized in 2021 for lawful possession.

— legalized in 2021 for lawful possession. Personal Alarms — widely permitted.

— widely permitted. Tactical Flashlights — legal and commonly used for personal safety.

Replica firearms, however, offer no defensive benefit and carry significant legal and safety risks.

Potential Criminal Charges for the Irvine Suspects

While no real firearms were found, several California statutes may apply:

Possession of an Imitation Firearm — PC 20170 prohibits displaying imitation firearms in public; penalties include fines up to $1,000 .

— PC 20170 prohibits displaying imitation firearms in public; penalties include fines up to . Brandishing a Replica Weapon — if any suspect displayed the item in a threatening manner, penalties include up to 6 months in jail .

— if any suspect displayed the item in a threatening manner, penalties include . Disturbing the Peace — if their conduct caused public alarm.

— if their conduct caused public alarm. Trespassing or Loitering With a Replica Firearm — depending on circumstances.

Because the weapons were inside a vehicle at a major shopping center, prosecutors may also consider:

Conspiracy or Intent to Commit a Crime — if evidence suggests coordinated behavior.

— if evidence suggests coordinated behavior. Minor in Possession of a Dangerous Device — applicable if any suspect is under 18.

Sentencing exposure is typically fines, probation, and misdemeanor penalties, but cases involving realistic replicas can escalate quickly if officers or civilians felt threatened.

Fees, Penalties, and Court Costs

Typical costs associated with imitation‑firearm violations include:

Court fines: $200–$1,000

Booking fees: $150–$300

Probation supervision fees: $600+

Mandatory safety courses or diversion programs: $100–$300

If any charge escalates to a felony (e.g., using a replica during a crime), sentencing can reach 1–3 years in county jail.

Impact on Auto Insurance

Because the incident occurred inside a vehicle:

Insurers may classify the event as criminal misuse of a vehicle , leading to policy cancellation.

, leading to policy cancellation. Future premiums may increase 150–300% due to high‑risk classification.

due to high‑risk classification. Some carriers may refuse coverage entirely for drivers with misdemeanor weapons‑related convictions.

If the vehicle was used in a way that “increases hazard,” insurers can deny claims under California Insurance Code §331.

For 18‑year‑olds, already in the highest‑risk bracket, a criminal case can make insurance nearly unaffordable.

U.S. Data on BB and Pellet‑Gun Arrests

National data shows:

Police departments report 8,000–10,000 annual incidents involving BB or pellet guns.

involving BB or pellet guns. Roughly 1,500–2,000 arrests per year involve replica firearms used in public disturbances, threats, or robberies.

involve replica firearms used in public disturbances, threats, or robberies. About 20–30% of juvenile weapons arrests involve imitation firearms.

of juvenile weapons arrests involve imitation firearms. The FBI notes that hundreds of robberies annually involve replica guns indistinguishable from real ones.

These numbers underscore why officers treat replica weapons as genuine threats until proven otherwise.

Community Impact

The Irvine Spectrum incident demonstrates how quickly replica firearms can trigger police action, public concern, and criminal consequences. While the seized items were not real guns, their appearance alone was enough to prompt a serious response. Irvine PD’s rapid intervention prevented potential panic and ensured the safety of thousands of visitors.

Carrying realistic BB or pellet guns in public is not just risky—it’s unnecessary. California provides legal, safer alternatives for personal protection, and avoiding replica firearms helps keep Orange County’s shopping centers, parks, and neighborhoods secure.

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