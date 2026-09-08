Orange County marks 25th anniversary of 9/11 with memorials, walks, and community tributes

Orange County is preparing a series of solemn and meaningful events to mark the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. These gatherings honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost, recognize the heroism of first responders, and ensure future generations understand why the nation continues its promise to “Never Forget.”

With ceremonies in Orange, Costa Mesa, Tustin and Santa Ana, residents across the county will have multiple opportunities to participate in remembrance.

What Happened on September 11, 2001

On September 11, 2001, members of the extremist group al‑Qaeda hijacked four commercial airplanes, crashing two into the World Trade Center towers in New York City, one into the Pentagon, and another into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania after passengers fought back. The attacks killed 2,996 people, including civilians, first responders, military personnel, and airline passengers. The tragedy reshaped American national security, foreign policy, and the collective consciousness of the country.

California suffered losses as well. Historical records show at least 50 victims were from California, including residents of Los Angeles County, Orange County, and the Bay Area. Many were passengers on flights bound for Los Angeles, while others were California natives working or traveling on the East Coast. Their names are memorialized at state monuments, local tributes, and annual Patriot Day ceremonies.

Flags Over Orange 9/11 Memorial – Orange City Hall

One of Orange County’s most significant Patriot Day ceremonies is the Flags Over Orange 9/11 Memorial, held on the steps of Orange City Hall (300 E Chapman Ave). The event begins at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, September 11, bringing together civic leaders, first responders, youth organizations, and community members.

Event Highlights

Speeches by the Mayor Pro Tem, Fire Chief, Police Chief, and representatives from the Orange Elks Lodge

Musical performances by the El Modena High School Choir

Orange High School MCJROTC Color Guard presenting the colors

Scout Troop 1475 leading the Pledge of Allegiance

Opening and closing prayers delivered by youth participants

Orange Antlers serving as flag bearers

A commemorative speech by Miss City of Orange

National Anthem performed by Paloma Cortez

Display of 25 American flags plus one large flag hoisted by an Orange Fire Department ladder truck, symbolizing the 25th anniversary of 9/11

Youth Participation

Organizers have prioritized youth involvement, integrating students, scouts, and local youth groups to ensure the historical significance of 9/11 is passed down to future generations. This intergenerational approach strengthens community bonds and keeps the memory of the victims alive.

Parking

Parking is available in public lots surrounding Orange City Hall, nearby street parking on Chapman Ave. and Almond Ave., and additional civic center spaces. Early arrival is recommended.

Costa Mesa Historical Society & Orange Coast College 9/11 Speakers Event

Another major remembrance event takes place on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Orange Coast College’s College Center. This free program, hosted by the Costa Mesa Historical Society and Orange Coast College, features two speakers with direct ties to the aftermath of 9/11.

Featured Speakers

Angie Kardashian , a former Orange County restaurant owner who spent two years cooking meals for 103 New York City fire companies after the attacks. She will share her story of forming lifelong friendships, supporting first responders, and the lessons she continues to pass on.

, a former Orange County restaurant owner who spent two years cooking meals for after the attacks. She will share her story of forming lifelong friendships, supporting first responders, and the lessons she continues to pass on. FDNY Captain Michael Donovan, who will offer his perspective as a New York City firefighter, reflecting on the firefighters, families, and communities forever changed by September 11.

Attendance Information

Location: Orange Coast College, College Center

Parking: Lot C, 370 Merrimac Way, Costa Mesa

Reservations: Seating is limited. Attendees may reserve seats by visiting costamesahistory.org/blog and selecting the event.

Fairhaven Memorial Park’s 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony & 2,100‑Step Memorial Walk – Santa Ana

Fairhaven Memorial Park in Santa Ana will host a powerful and symbolic remembrance event on Saturday, September 12 from 9:00–10:00 a.m. This year’s program differs from past years, with organizers aiming to enlist at least 343 walkers, each representing one of the 343 FDNY firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice on September 11.

Event Highlights

Remembrance Ceremony honoring the victims and the extraordinary courage of first responders

honoring the victims and the extraordinary courage of first responders 2,100‑Step Memorial Walk , symbolizing the 110 flights of stairs climbed by New York City firefighters as they rushed into the Twin Towers

, symbolizing the climbed by New York City firefighters as they rushed into the Twin Towers 343 Memorial Flags , placed by the first 343 participants to create a Memorial Lawn honoring FDNY firefighters

, placed by the first 343 participants to create a Memorial Lawn honoring FDNY firefighters A free, public event encouraging participants of all ages to walk in remembrance and reflection

Location

Fairhaven Memorial Park 1702 Fairhaven Avenue, Santa Ana, CA 92705. 714‑633‑1442

Tustin 9/11 Remembrance

Tustin and the Orange County Fire Authority typically host annual 9/11 remembrance ceremonies at Orange County Fire Authority Fire Station 37 located at 15011 Kensington Park Drive.

Usually held in the morning around 8:30 a.m.Location: Fire Station 37, Tustin, CADetails: A public tribute honoring the victims and first responders of the September 11 attacks.

How 9/11 Changed Life in the United States Forever

The impact of September 11 continues to shape American life twenty‑five years later. The attacks transformed national security, emergency preparedness, aviation protocols, intelligence operations, and the way communities understand public safety. They also reshaped cultural memory, creating a generation that grew up in the shadow of heightened security, global conflict, and a renewed appreciation for first responders.

For millions of Americans, 9/11 marked the moment when everyday life felt more fragile and civic unity more essential. The legacy of that day lives on in strengthened community bonds, expanded emergency response systems, and a nationwide commitment to honoring those who were lost and those who ran toward danger. It remains a defining moment in U.S. history — one that changed how we live, how we prepare, and how we remember.

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