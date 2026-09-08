Old Towne Burger Fest returns to Orange with OC’s top burger pop‑ups and people’s choice voting on 9/13

The Inaugural Old Towne Burger Fest is officially rolling into Orange on September 13, 2025, and it’s shaping up to be one of the most competitive—and community‑driven—food events of the year.

Presented by El Brewjo Burgers and hosted at Chapman Crafted, this showdown brings together five top burger pop‑ups, celebrity judges, classic cars, craft beer, live music, vendors, and a full day of Old Towne energy.

Attendees get one physical vote via a perforated ticket handed out at entry, and that vote determines The People’s Choice award for Best Burger in OC.

Burgers are a Beloved Food in the U.S.

Burgers remain one of America’s most beloved foods, and the numbers back it up. According to Technomic’s Burger Consumer Trend Report, 85% of Americans eat a burger at least once a month, and the U.S. burger market generates over $150 billion annually across restaurants, fast‑casual chains, and independent pop‑ups.

The NPD Group also reports that burgers are the second most ordered restaurant item in the country, a ranking that has held steady for more than a decade. Their staying power comes from a mix of nostalgia, convenience, and versatility—burgers are familiar, customizable, and endlessly adaptable, making them a staple across every demographic.

The Burger Evolution

In recent years, burgers have evolved from simple backyard staples into gourmet, chef‑driven creations. The rise of smash‑burger pop‑ups, wagyu blends, infused patties, house‑made sauces, brioche buns, and globally inspired toppings has transformed burgers into premium comfort food. Upscale burger concepts have surged nationwide, with Datassential noting a 40% increase in “elevated burger” menu items over the past five years. What used to be a basic patty-and-cheese combo is now a playground for culinary creativity, and Orange County’s pop‑up scene has been at the forefront of that movement.

Old Towne Burger Fest captures that evolution perfectly. El Brewjo Burgers is bringing together five standout competitors who will showcase their best techniques, blends, and flavor profiles. Chapman Crafted adds the craft beer backbone, offering fresh pours to pair with the competition. The event also features classic cars, local vendors, live music, and a full community atmosphere that reflects Old Towne Orange’s growing reputation as a hub for food pop‑ups and independent culinary talent.

Event Highlights

Burger Competition — Five OC pop‑ups battle for Best Burger in OC.

— Five OC pop‑ups battle for Best Burger in OC. People’s Choice Voting — Every attendee gets one physical vote via a perforated ticket.

— Every attendee gets one physical vote via a perforated ticket. Craft Beer — Chapman Crafted pours fresh local brews all afternoon.

— Chapman Crafted pours fresh local brews all afternoon. Live Entertainment — Music, vendors, classic cars, and community activities.

— Music, vendors, classic cars, and community activities. Celebrity Judges — A panel of local personalities crowns the judge’s pick.

Event Details

Burger Fest is at Chapman Crafted September 13, 2025 • 11AM–3PM at 123 N Cypress St., Orange, CA

Event Info: https://www.chapmancrafted.beer/events/burger-fest

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