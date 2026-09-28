Santa Ana Police arrest suspect after foot pursuit; gun found along escape path

Anthony Zavala, 36, of San Juan Capistrano, was arrested after Santa Ana Police say he fled from officers during a proactive enforcement stop near 2800 W. 5th Street. According to SAPD, the officer initially contacted Zavala for a vehicle code violation, but he took off running. A brief foot pursuit followed, ending with Zavala in custody.

Incident Summary

During an article search along the suspect’s flight path, officers located a firearm, leading to Zavala’s arrest on weapons and narcotics‑related offenses. SAPD released body‑camera footage showing the arrest and the recovery of the weapon.

Criminal Charges & Legal Exposure

Based on SAPD’s description and typical California charging patterns for similar incidents, Zavala is likely facing:

Felon in Possession of a Firearm — often filed under PC §29800.

— often filed under PC §29800. Possession of a Controlled Substance While Armed — PC §11370.1.

— PC §11370.1. Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public — PC §25850.

— PC §25850. Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person — depending on prior convictions.

These charges can carry multiple years in county jail or state prison, especially if narcotics and firearm offenses are combined.

Orange County Weapons‑Violation Trends

Orange County averages 1,000–1,300 weapons‑violation arrests per year, with SAPD, Anaheim PD, and Garden Grove PD accounting for a large share of firearm‑related arrests. Countywide assault‑weapon seizures have risen roughly 15% over the past three years, driven by targeted gang‑unit enforcement.

Foot Pursuits & Use‑of‑Force Context

OC agencies have reported increases in arrests and enforcement activity. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office documented a 2.2% increase in arrests in 2023, along with detailed tracking of resistance and force incidents. While this case involved only a brief pursuit, it fits within broader county trends of proactive enforcement and increased weapons recovery.

Why Firearm Recoveries Matter

California DOJ’s statewide criminal‑justice reports emphasize that firearm‑related arrests and seizures remain a major public‑safety priority, with agencies focusing on violent offenders, narcotics‑related gun possession, and organized crime. These efforts have contributed to increased arrests and more coordinated enforcement across the state.

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