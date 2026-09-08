30th Original Lobster Festival hits Orange County this weekend with fresh Maine lobster & live entertainment

The 30th Original Lobster Festival is back September 11–13, 2026 at Fountain Valley Sports Park, bringing fresh live Maine lobsters, live entertainment, family fun, and unbeatable ticket deals. This event preview includes full pricing, schedule, special offers, and official URLs so you can plan your weekend feast.

Event Overview

The Original Lobster Festival celebrates three decades of serving fresh live Maine lobsters flown in daily, steamed to perfection in the world’s largest cooker. Expect authentic Maine lobster, the famous Lobster Feast, specialty dishes, non‑seafood options, drinks, desserts, and a full weekend of entertainment.

Festival Highlights

Fresh Live Maine Lobsters — flown in daily, steamed (not boiled) for maximum flavor.

— flown in daily, steamed (not boiled) for maximum flavor. Live Concerts All Weekend — multiple stages and performances.

— multiple stages and performances. Live Band Karaoke — Friday & Saturday nights.

— Friday & Saturday nights. Dancing & Dance Lessons — all weekend long.

— all weekend long. Magic & Illusion Shows — Saturday & Sunday.

— Saturday & Sunday. Carnival Rides & Games — including unlimited ride wristbands.

— including unlimited ride wristbands. Petting Zoo — family‑friendly fun.

— family‑friendly fun. FREE Tastings — Stella Rosa wine/spritzers + El Bastón del Rey tequila/whiskey.

— Stella Rosa wine/spritzers + El Bastón del Rey tequila/whiskey. Food Court — lobster dishes, non‑seafood options, desserts, drinks.

Lobsters More Popular than Ever in the U.S.

Lobster is having a major moment in the U.S., and the data backs it up. The average American now eats 1.2 pounds of lobster per year, with Maine lobster making up 80% of all U.S. consumption . Demand has been rising steadily: per‑capita consumption increased from 1.2 lbs in 2022 to 1.3 lbs in 2023, showing year‑over‑year growth in national appetite for lobster dishes, especially lobster rolls (favored by 68% of consumers) and Maine lobster specifically (chosen by 80%) .

Beyond consumption, the industry’s economic footprint is huge. Maine lobster alone generated $1.1 billion in economic output in 2022, supporting 13,330 full‑time jobs across harvesting, processing, and retail sectors . Retail sales of Maine lobster products reached $420 million that same year, and Maine remains the top supplier of live lobster in the U.S. with a 70% market share .

California plays a major role in demand: it is the #1 U.S. state importing Maine lobster, accounting for 12% of all imports, followed by Florida (10%), New York (9%), Texas (7%), and Massachusetts (6%) . This aligns perfectly with the popularity of lobster festivals and seafood events across the state — including the OC Original Lobster Festival you’re covering.

Sustainability awareness is also driving popularity. Consumer awareness of sustainable lobster certifications jumped from 25% in 2020 to 52% in 2023, helping fuel demand for responsibly sourced Maine lobster and boosting direct‑to‑consumer sales nationwide .

Ticket Prices & Special Offers

All ticket packages come with NO service fees, NO convenience fees, NO hidden charges.

Friday General Admission — $5

Saturday & Sunday General Admission — $15

Kids 12 & Under — FREE

Lobster Feast + Admission — $40

Jumbo Lobster Feast (2 Lobsters) + Admission — $66

FREE PARKING — a $20 value.

Buy Online to Save: Friday tickets available online until Sept 11, 2026 at 9AM PST; Saturday/Sunday tickets available online until Sept 11, 2026 at 11PM PST.

Festival Hours

Friday: 5PM–10PM

5PM–10PM Saturday: 12PM–10PM

12PM–10PM Sunday: 12PM–8PM

Location

Fountain Valley Sports Park 16400 Brookhurst St., Fountain Valley, CA. Right off the 405 Freeway @ Brookhurst St. Exit.

Official URLs

Tickets & Full Festival Info: https://www.lobsterfestival.com

Festival Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/OriginalLobsterFestival

COME HUNGRY — The Lobsters Are Coming!

With fresh Maine lobster, live music, carnival rides, magic shows, free tastings, and family fun, the 30th Original Lobster Festival is one of Orange County’s biggest end‑of‑summer traditions. Get your tickets now and get ready to feast all weekend long.

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