CalKIDS Scholarship Month brings new college funding opportunities for Orange County students

CalKIDS Scholarship Month is underway statewide this September, offering a major opportunity for families across Orange County who are preparing for college or career training. With education costs rising faster than household incomes, many local students face financial barriers long before graduation.

Approximately 55% of Orange County public-school students in grades 2-12 are eligible for a CalKIDS Scholarship worth up to $1,500. Altogether, more than $130 million in scholarships are available to eligible students across the county.

CalKIDS helps reduce those barriers by providing guaranteed scholarship funds that students can claim now and use later for higher education.

Why Orange County Students Need These Scholarships

Orange County mirrors statewide trends in college affordability and financial need. Several factors highlight why CalKIDS is especially important for local families:

The average annual cost of attending a California public university can exceed $30,000 when including housing, supplies and transportation.

Orange County’s cost of living consistently ranks among the highest in the state, making it difficult for families to save for college.

Many OC districts—such as Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove and Westminster—serve large populations of students from households with limited disposable income.

A significant portion of OC students qualify for free or reduced‑price lunch, a strong indicator of financial need.

First‑generation college‑bound students benefit significantly from early financial support and clear pathways to higher education.

Across California, large numbers of students qualify for CalKIDS scholarships but have not yet claimed them. In Los Angeles County, approximately 71% of public‑school students in grades 2–12 are eligible for up to $1,500, with more than $489 million available. Orange County’s eligibility rates are expected to be similar based on demographic and economic indicators.

Male Students Are Falling Behind in College Enrollment

California has seen a sharp decline in college enrollment among male students over the past decade. This trend is especially visible in community colleges and CSU campuses, where men now enroll at significantly lower rates than women. For Orange County families, this matters because:

Boys in OC public schools are less likely to enroll in college immediately after high school compared to girls.

Male enrollment declines are strongest in low‑income and first‑generation households, which make up a large share of students in several OC districts.

Early financial incentives like CalKIDS scholarships can increase college‑going rates among boys who might otherwise skip higher education or delay enrollment.

Career‑training pathways—another eligible use of CalKIDS funds—are especially important for male students who may be more likely to pursue technical or vocational programs.

How CalKIDS Connects to California’s Reading and Math Crisis

California continues to face serious challenges in reading, writing and math proficiency, with many students finishing high school below grade level. Orange County is not immune, and several districts report that less than half of students meet grade‑level standards.

While CalKIDS is not an academic remediation program, it plays an important indirect role by keeping students engaged, encouraging earlier planning conversations with counselors and supporting career‑training pathways that include literacy and math skill‑building.

For many OC families, the scholarship can be a critical motivator for students who might otherwise disengage from school due to financial barriers or uncertainty about their future.

What CalKIDS Offers

CalKIDS provides two types of scholarships:

Up to $1,500 for eligible public‑school students in California.

for eligible public‑school students in California. Up to $175 for every child born in California on or after July 1, 2022.

Funds can be used for tuition, books, supplies, computer equipment and other qualified expenses at accredited colleges, universities, vocational schools and career‑training programs nationwide. For many OC families, these scholarships can make higher education feel more attainable and reduce financial stress during the planning process.

How Families Can Claim Their Scholarship

Throughout September, schools across California are hosting on‑campus CalKIDS claiming events where students and families can check eligibility and claim their scholarship accounts. The process is simple:

Obtain the student’s Statewide Student Identifier (SSID) from a report card, transcript, school portal or counselor.

Visit CalKIDS.org.

Select “Confirm Eligibility.”

Enter the SSID and follow the prompts to claim the scholarship.

High schools also have access to CalKIDS data through WebGrants, allowing administrators to identify eligible students and connect them directly with claiming opportunities.

A Boost for Orange County’s Future Workforce

Orange County’s economy continues to grow in fields such as healthcare, technology, advanced manufacturing and skilled trades. CalKIDS scholarships help students envision a future in these industries by reducing financial barriers and encouraging early planning.

For thousands of local families—and especially for boys who are enrolling in college at lower rates—this program represents a meaningful first step toward making college or career training achievable.

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