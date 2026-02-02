New California law requires annual workplace rights notice to be posted

Sacramento — The California Labor Commissioner’s Office (LCO) is reminding employers about a new state law, the Workplace Know Your Rights Act, which requires employers to annually provide workers with clear information about their workplace rights.

This new law took effect on January 1 and requires employers to provide yearly notice to workers by February 1 explaining key rights under California’s labor laws. The written notice must be provided to all workers, regardless of their immigration status, and shared through common methods such as email, text message, or in person, in languages normally used at the workplace.

This new annual notice goes beyond existing workplace posting requirements by ensuring workers receive additional information about their rights. While required posting must still be maintained, the new annual notice is designed to increase awareness by delivering this information directly from employers to workers. The notice must include information explaining workers’ rights related to retaliation, workers’ compensation, protections against unfair immigration-related practices, the right to organize or act together with co-workers, emergency contact notification, and interactions with law enforcement at the workplace.

What California Labor Commissioner Lilia García-Brower said: “California continues to lead the nation in protecting all workers, regardless of immigration status. But those protections mean little if workers do not know their rights. This new law makes those protections real by requiring employers to provide that information every year, strengthening our commitment to educating and empowering workers across the state.”

Under the Workplace Know Your Rights Act, codified in Labor Code Sections 1550-1559, employers must inform workers about the following:

Protection from retaliation

Workers have the right to speak up about workplace issues without punishment. This includes concerns about pay, hours, health and safety, and other workplace protections. Workers are also protected when they file complaints, take part in investigations, or help others exercise their rights.

Protections against unfair immigration-related practices

Workers must be informed of certain protections related to their immigration status in the workplace. These include the right to receive required notices and protection from unfair or retaliatory actions, such as threats, discrimination, or misuse of employment eligibility verification practices.

Emergency contact notification

Workers have the right to name an emergency contact. If a worker is arrested or detained at work and the employer knows about it, the employer must notify that contact when required by law. Employers must allow workers to name an emergency contact by March 30, 2026.

Union and group activity rights

Workers have the right to join or organize a union. They also have the right to act together with co-workers to raise concerns about pay, hours, health and safety, or other working conditions. Workers can choose whether to take part in these activities without fear of retaliation.

Rights during law enforcement interactions

Workers must be informed about basic constitutional rights during law enforcement interactions in the workplace, such as rights related to questioning, searches, detention, and legal assistance.

Workers’ compensation rights

Workers have the right to medical care and other workers’ compensation benefits if they experience work-related injuries or illnesses. The notice explains how workers can report injuries and get these benefits.

Other new employment laws

In addition to the Workplace Know Your Rights Act, several other employment laws took effect on January 1, 2026:

An increase in California’s statewide minimum wage to $16.90 per hour, with higher minimum wages in some cities, counties, and industries.

to $16.90 per hour, with higher minimum wages in some cities, counties, and industries. Expanded Equal Pay Act protections that give workers more time to file unequal pay claims and recover lost wages.

protections that give workers more time to file unequal pay claims and recover lost wages. Updated paid sick leave rules that expand how sick leave may be used, including for certain court proceedings and situations involving crime victims.

Employers can find guidance and sample notices on the Labor Commissioner’s Office website.

About the Labor Commissioner’s Office

LCO combats wage theft and unfair competition by investigating allegations of illegal and unfair business practices.

In 2020, LCO launched a multi-pronged outreach campaign, “Reaching Every Californian.” The campaign amplifies basic protections and builds pathways to affected populations, so workers and employers understand legal protections and obligations, as well as the Labor Commissioner’s enforcement procedures.

Workers who have questions about labor laws enforced by LCO can call 1-833-LCO-INFO (833-526-4636) between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

LCO is a division of the Department of Industrial Relations.

