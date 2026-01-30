O.C. man who stole cell phones and wallets from surfers’ cars will be locked up for 44 months

The waves in SoCal are a bit safer today after a federal judge in Los Angeles lowered the boom on Moundir Kamil, a notorious recidivist who turned beach parking lots into his personal ATM.

On January 28, 2026, the 56-year-old Orange County resident was sentenced to 44 months in federal prison for orchestrating a high-tech identity theft ring that fleeced over $979,000 from local surfers and beachgoers.

Moundir Kamil is a Moroccan national. While he has resided in the United States—specifically in Orange County, California—for several decades, court documents related to his criminal cases identify him as a foreign national whose residency status in the U.S. has been described as unclear.

The Playbook: From Wetsuits to Wire Fraud

While victims were out catching sets at popular breaks in San Diego and Orange County, Kamil and his crew were busy on the shore. The group specialized in breaking into vehicles to steal credit cards and smartphones.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, Kamil didn’t just stop at a quick shopping spree. He used the stolen phones to bypass security hurdles, taking over bank accounts and draining nearly a million dollars to fund luxury purchases.

A “Lifelong” Career in Crime

Kamil is no stranger to the DOJ’s press office. Prosecutors labeled him a “lifelong recidivist,” citing a rap sheet that reads like a crime novel:

The “Billionaire Identity Thief”: He previously made headlines for stealing the identity of Irvine Company Chairman Donald Bren in an attempt to intercept a $1.4 million tax refund.

He earned this moniker decades ago during a string of bank robberies where he notoriously demanded tellers hand over more cash than they initially offered.

The Verdict

In addition to his nearly four-year prison stint, the court ordered Kamil to pay $979,772 in restitution. The sentence serves as a stern warning: the DOJ is cracking down on organized theft rings targeting Southern California’s outdoor communities.

Pro-Tip for Surfers: If you’re heading to the water, experts recommend using signal-blocking key pouches or locking your valuables in a bolted-down vehicle safe.

The Supporting Cast: Co-Defendants Also Face Justice

While Moundir Kamil acted as the mastermind, the nearly million-dollar operation relied on a crew to handle the “groundwork” at the beach and the subsequent fraudulent transactions. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, two primary accomplices were charged alongside Kamil:

Jordan Adams: A key player in the conspiracy, Adams pleaded guilty to federal charges for his role in the theft and banking fraud. Court records indicate that he assisted in the physical theft of credit cards and phones from surfers’ vehicles and helped execute the fraudulent “luxury” purchases.

Jennifer Pruneda: Also a resident of Orange County, Pruneda pleaded guilty for her involvement in the scheme. Prosecutors detailed how she participated in the conspiracy by helping to use the stolen identities to drain bank accounts.

While Kamil received the longest sentence of 44 months due to his role as the leader and his extensive criminal history, both Adams and Pruneda have also been convicted. Their sentences—though slightly lighter than Kamil’s—include mandatory restitution and supervised release, ensuring that the entire core of this surfing-theft ring has been dismantled.

The Coastal Target List and the Spoils of the Scheme

Moundir Kamil’s operation was as strategic as it was widespread, systematically targeting the most popular breaks in Southern California. The group’s method involved using “spotters” on the sand to signal when a surfer had paddled out, giving the green light to break into the victim’s vehicle.

Targeted Locations

The theft ring focused on high-traffic coastal areas where surfers often hide their keys in “secret” spots like wheel wells or behind tires. Targeted beaches included:

San Diego County: Multiple “popular surfing spots” across the county line.

Orange County: Newport Beach and Huntington Beach.

Los Angeles County: Malibu, Manhattan Beach, and Pacific Palisades.

South Bay Area: Various beaches throughout the South Bay region.

The Shopping List: Luxury Items & Resale

Once Kamil hacked into victims’ phones—often bypassing facial recognition—the group moved quickly to spend the stolen funds before accounts could be frozen. The U.S. Attorney’s Office noted that when credit card companies called to verify large purchases, the thieves simply used the stolen phones to approve the transactions themselves.

Purchased items included:

High-End Designer Goods: Thousands spent at luxury boutiques like Chanel.

Expensive Electronics: Bulk purchases of the latest products from the Apple Store.

Crypto and Investments: Large transfers into crypto wallets and various investment holdings.

Resale Inventory: Many items were bought specifically for Kamil to resell for cash, which served as the primary method for laundering the stolen money.

