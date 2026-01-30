Fri. Jan 30th, 2026
Robbery suspect armed with an assault rifle arrested by the Westminster Police

Jan 29, 2026
Westminster Police Press Release

In mid-January 2026, police officers responded to two separate armed robberies of convenience stores, according to the Westminster Police Department.

The robberies took place within a few days and in close proximity to each other.

Surveillance video was obtained from both robberies, and it appeared as though the same suspect was responsible for both.

In each robbery, the suspect was seen carrying an assault style rifle under a towel and pointing it at the employee, demanding money.

Through investigation, a person of interest was identified.

Westminster Detectives continued the case and ultimately obtained enough probable cause to arrest the suspect on January 29, 2026, for suspicion of robbery.

Search warrants served after the arrest yielded the location of an AR-15 style assault rifle. The suspect, identified as Gabriel Sanchez, was later booked into Orange County Jail.

Westminster Police has reason to believe the two incidents in Westminster may not have been isolated incidents, and there are potentially more robberies committed under similar circumstances.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Figueroa at (714) 548-3783 or the Westminster Police Watch Commander at (714) 548-3767. Information may also be provided anonymously through Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS or online at www.occrimestoppers.org.

