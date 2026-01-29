A DUI driver in a skeleton mask was busted in north O.C. while asleep in his vehicle

A police officer came across a motorist who was found asleep in his vehicle, according to the Brea Police Department.

The motorist was wearing a skull mask and appeared to be under the influence while the vehicle was in the middle of the road.

The officer had to pound on the driver side window of the vehicle with his palm to wake up the driver!

Why someone would be wearing such a mask is a very good question. Perhaps he was excited about the pending release of the new live action He Man movie, Masters of the Universe, which will feature the villain Skeletor? Jared Leto will be portraying Skeletor in this new movie.

Penalties Faced by the Masked Suspect

In Brea, California, a suspect found asleep in a vehicle while wearing a mask and under the influence faces significant legal penalties.

Under California law, the suspect likely faces the following penalties:

1. DUI Charges (Vehicle Code 23152)

Even though the driver was asleep, California law allows for DUI arrests if there is evidence of “volitional movement” (e.g., the car is in the middle of the road, engine is running, or tires are warm).

Jail Time: Up to 6 months in county jail for a first offense.

Up to in county jail for a first offense. Fines: Base fines of $390–$1,000, but total costs including penalty assessments often exceed $3,600 .

Base fines of $390–$1,000, but total costs including often exceed . License Suspension: An administrative suspension by the California DMV for at least 6 months .

An administrative suspension by the for at least . IID Requirement: Mandatory installation of an Ignition Interlock Device (IID) for at least 6 months to regain driving privileges.

Mandatory installation of an for at least 6 months to regain driving privileges. Probation: Typically 3 to 5 years of informal probation.

2. Mask-Related Charges (Penal Code 185)

While wearing a mask is not always illegal, doing so while committing a crime or to evade police identification is a separate offense.

Misdemeanor Charge: Under California Penal Code 185 , wearing a mask while committing a public offense is a misdemeanor.

Under , wearing a mask while committing a public offense is a misdemeanor. Additional Jail: Up to 180 days in jail and additional court fines.

3. Additional Consequences

Vehicle Impoundment: The car was likely towed immediately for obstructing the road.

The car was likely towed immediately for obstructing the road. DUI School: Mandatory completion of a 3- to 9-month licensed alcohol and drug education program.

Mandatory completion of a licensed alcohol and drug education program. Watson Advisement: The suspect must sign a formal statement acknowledging that driving impaired is dangerous to human life, which can be used to charge them with murder if they cause a fatal DUI accident in the future.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related