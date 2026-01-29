Thu. Jan 29th, 2026
Anaheim Crime Domestic Violence Mexico OCDA

Anaheim woman who fled to Mexico returned to face charges of decapitating her boyfriend

ByArt Pedroza

Jan 29, 2026 , ,

SANTA ANA, Calif. – An Anaheim woman accused of killing and decapitating her boyfriend of two months has been arrested in Mexico and was returned to the United States to face murder charges in Orange County.

Alyssa Marie Lira, 23, of Anaheim, has been charged with one felony count of murder and one felony enhancement of personally using a weapon. She faces a maximum sentence of 26 years to life if convicted on all counts.

For the past five months, Anaheim Police homicide detectives have been working with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office Organized Crime Unit, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Orange County Resident Agency, and the FBI’s Assistant Legal Attachés in Mexico, as well as Mexican Authorities, to locate and arrest Lira in connection with the murder of her boyfriend, 55-year-old Enrique Gonzalez-Carbajal. On January 22, 2026, Lira was taken into custody in Mexico.

The following day, Anaheim Police homicide detectives took custody of Lira at the San Ysidro Point of Entry and booked her into the Anaheim Police Department Detention Facility on suspicion of murder.
On August 25, 2025, Gonzalez-Carbajal’s headless body was discovered in Lira’s home.

During the course of the investigation, Anaheim homicide detectives identified Lira, as a suspect and determined that she had immediately fled to Mexico after the murder.

Lira is scheduled to be arraigned on February 13, 2026, at the North Justice Center in Department N3. She is currently being held at the Orange County Jail without bail.

“Nothing, not time, not distance, nor foreign borders, will thwart our pursuit of justice, and Orange County law enforcement will continue to go the very ends of the earth to carry out our mission and hold criminals accountable for the heinous acts they commit,” said Orange County District Attorney’s Office. “This investigation and prosecution are a testament to the tenacity and the dedication of the Anaheim Police Department, of the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, and of our federal and international partners to identify a cold-blooded killer, track her down in a foreign country, and bring her back to the United States to face the full weight of the law.”

Senior Deputy District Attorney Mark Birney of the Homicide Unit is prosecuting this case.

Previous Criminal Record

Lira was previously arrested in May of 2021 by the Garden Grove police after a traffic stop, which we reported about here. She was 18 years-old at the time and lived in Gardena. She was driving the car when officers pulled her over for CVC violations. Both she and the passenger, Jose Rivera (22-years-old of Anaheim), were continually uncooperative with officers.

Items seized from Alyssa Lira and Jose Rivera by the GG Police

They were eventually taken into custody and booked at Orange County Jail for felony possession of a firearm and multiple charges of controlled substance for sale.

During the search and inventory of the car, officers located a loaded Glock 43 “ghost gun”, methamphetamine, Xanax, $3658.00 in currency and indicia indicative of narcotic sales.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

Related Post

Alcohol Brea Crime Drugs

A DUI driver in a skeleton mask was busted in north O.C. while asleep in his vehicle

Jan 29, 2026 Art Pedroza
Crime Guns Santa Ana SAPD

SAPD police officers fatally shot a young man with his wife and toddler at the scene

Jan 29, 2026 Art Pedroza
Crime Huntington Beach

Retail theft suspects arrested in coastal O.C. with help from a police drone

Jan 28, 2026 Art Pedroza

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

2026 Elections Democratic Party Elections Giovanni Chavez Isuri Ramos Liberals Politics Santa Ana

Two Democrats are battling for Ward Six of the Santa Ana City Council

Jan 29, 2026 Art Pedroza
Alcohol Brea Crime Drugs

A DUI driver in a skeleton mask was busted in north O.C. while asleep in his vehicle

Jan 29, 2026 Art Pedroza
Anaheim Crime Domestic Violence Mexico OCDA

Anaheim woman who fled to Mexico returned to face charges of decapitating her boyfriend

Jan 29, 2026 Art Pedroza
Crime Guns Santa Ana SAPD

SAPD police officers fatally shot a young man with his wife and toddler at the scene

Jan 29, 2026 Art Pedroza