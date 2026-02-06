CA bill introduced to notify crime victims about assailant parole conditions

SACRAMENTO—Protecting crime victims’ rights by ensuring they receive timely notifications about an offender’s release, parole hearings, escapes, or special parole conditions is the goal of legislation introduced by Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D–San Bernardino).

“Making sure that victims are kept up to date on critical notifications about an offender is crucial,” Ramos stated. “The current process is burdensome on victims because they must complete a form to receive notifications about an offender although the courts and attorneys already have the victim’s information on hand. Improving the accessibility and completion of California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) Form 1707 must become an immediate priority to safeguard victims’ rights. It is a burden that should be removed from their shoulders and avoids revictimizing them.”

AB 1681 also aims to increase completion of the CDCR Form 1707. If the bill were to become law, it would require that in cases resulting in a sentence to state prison, the court and prosecuting agency shall ensure that the victim and victim’s next-of-kin contact information is provided to the CDCR at the time of sentencing for purposes of victim notification. Currently, about 75% of victims aren’t submitting the form, which means they may miss critical notifications about an offender. Even though these updates are rights guaranteed under Marsy’s Law, many victims either find the form too confusing or burdensome or wrongly assume CDCR automatically gets their contact information from the courts. Ramos stated the CDCR Form 1707 must be easier to understand and completed as it is an urgent step toward protecting victims’ safety and their rights.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said, “The rights of victims do not end with a conviction.” Spitzer added, “No one who has had to undergo the trauma of becoming a crime victim and then the trauma of having to relive that experience during the court process should not have to shoulder the burden of filling out additional paperwork just to ensure they receive timely notifications about offender release, parole hearings, escapes, and special parole conditions. These notifications are not discretionary—they are rights guaranteed to victims under Marsy’s Law, which I helped pass in 2008 as the statewide campaign manager to ensure victims’ rights are codified in the California constitution. I am thankful for the support of Assemblymember Ramos in providing some much needed relief for victims by automating their registration with CDCR and ensuring the voices of victims will continue to be heard.”

AB 1681 is co-sponsored by the California District Attorneys Association, Orange County District Attorney’s Office, and San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office.

