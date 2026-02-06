Riverside man gets only 11 years in prison for a DUI crash that killed a Garden Grove mother

Jadir E. Salazarmontano, a 37-year-old man from Riverside, was sentenced on Friday to 11 years in prison for a DUI hit-and-run crash into a home in Garden Grove that killed a woman.

The vehicle driven by Salazarmontano crashed into a home just before 2 a.m. on May 12, 2024, in the 11800 block of Magnolia Street, between Chapman and Orangewood avenues, according to the Garden Gorove polic.

Janet Carillo, 40, was pinned in by the vehicle in her home, where she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the police.

Salazarmontano fled from the scene on foot but eyewitnesses told the police officers where he ran to and he was tracked down nearby and arrested without incident.

Salazarmontano pleaded guilty on Oct. 17 to felony charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, and driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol level of .08% or more causing injury. He also admitted sentencing enhancements for fleeing the scene of a vehicular manslaughter and inflicting great bodily injury on the victim.

It is likely that Salazarmontano made a plea deal with the prosecutor.

