The SAPD reiterates that their drones will not be used to help ICE

In a recent statement, the Santa Ana Police Department directly addressed concerns sparked by a Northern California agency’s decision to pause its Flock camera program.

The Mountain View Police Department (MVPD), suspended its use of all 30 Flock Safety automated license plate reader (ALPR) cameras on February 3, 2026. The decision followed an audit revealing that unauthorized federal and state agencies had accessed the city’s license plate data for 17 months, starting in August 2024.

Santa Ana officials have been quick to reassure residents: their operations are in full compliance with all state and local sanctuary laws.

Unlike agencies that faced data-sharing conflicts, Santa Ana maintains robust internal oversight, ensuring that Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) data is never shared with federal law enforcement. This technology isn’t just about data; it’s a life-saving tool that helps officers locate missing persons and solve crimes with unprecedented efficiency.

Drones: The Future of First Response

Building on this momentum of transparency, the Santa Ana City Council recently approved a groundbreaking Drone as a First Responder (DFR) program. This initiative will deploy drones to emergency calls, often arriving on the scene before patrol cars to provide real-time aerial intelligence.

This “eye in the sky” approach allows for faster response times, better de-escalation, and enhanced safety for both officers and the public.

A Growing Trend in Orange County

Santa Ana is joining a powerful wave of technological advancement across the region. In fact, a vast majority of police departments in Orange County—18 out of 21—already utilize drone technology to protect their communities.

Huntington Beach and Irvine have pioneered similar programs to improve 911 response. Newport Beach and Fullerton are also integrating these tools to enhance public safety.

By embracing these tools, Santa Ana isn’t just keeping pace; it’s leading the charge toward a safer, more transparent future for everyone.

Approximately 20% to 30% of state and local law enforcement agencies in the United States currently operate drone programs. While older data cited figures as low as 10%, recent 2025–2026 reports show a massive surge in adoption.

National Drone Adoption Trends

Rapid Growth: The number of agencies with drone programs has increased significantly, with some industry sources reporting a jump from approximately 1,500 active programs in 2024 to as many as 6,000 by early 2026.

Nearly every state in the U.S. now has at least one public safety agency utilizing drones. Leading States: Texas and California are at the forefront of this technology, maintaining the highest number of agencies with active drone programs.

Texas and are at the forefront of this technology, maintaining the highest number of agencies with active drone programs. The “Drone as First Responder” (DFR) Shift: While many departments use drones for scene documentation or search and rescue, there is a major national push toward DFR programs—where drones autonomously respond to 911 calls to provide instant situational awareness.

In addition to municipal use, specialized teams like SWAT, traffic monitoring, and search-and-rescue units are increasingly relying on these “eyes in the sky” to enhance both officer and public safety.

