The Westminster Police are trying to identify a Peeping Tom

A male subject was seen attempting to open a rear door of a residence and peering into the home through windows, according to the Westminster Police Department’s Flyer Friday feature.

The Westminster police rekeased a surveillance photo of the suspect. He is thin and he appears to be Asian. He was wearing blue and white checkered pajama bottoms and a white hoodie. He had a thin moustache.

If you know who this is please contact Investigator Antonelli at Jantonelli@westminster-ca.gov.

Penalties Faced by the Suspect

Based on the behavior described by the Westminster Police Department, the individual could face several charges under the California Penal Code. Because he attempted to open a door and looked through windows, the legal system usually distinguishes between “intent to commit a crime” and “invasion of privacy.”

Here are the primary penalties and charges this man could face if identified and apprehended:

1. Prowling (Penal Code 647(h))

This is the most common charge for “Flyer Friday” cases involving this behavior. Prowling occurs when someone loiters, prowls, or wanders upon the private property of another without visible or lawful business.

Classification: Misdemeanor.

Misdemeanor. Potential Penalty: Up to 6 months in county jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000.

2. Peeking (Penal Code 647(i))

Often charged alongside prowling, “Peeking” specifically covers “peering” into the door or window of any inhabited structure while on private property.

Classification: Misdemeanor.

Misdemeanor. Potential Penalty: Up to 6 months in county jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000.

3. Attempted Residential Burglary (Penal Code 459 & 664)

The fact that he was attempting to open a rear door is a significant escalation. If the prosecution can prove he intended to commit a theft or a felony inside, he could be charged with attempted burglary.

Classification: Felony (First Degree).

Felony (First Degree). Potential Penalty: Because it is an “attempt,” the sentence is generally half of the completed crime. A completed residential burglary carries a sentence of 2, 4, or 6 years; therefore, an attempt could lead to 1 to 3 years in state prison.

4. Trespassing (Penal Code 602)

Simply entering the private property without permission can trigger a trespassing charge.

Classification: Misdemeanor or Infraction.

Misdemeanor or Infraction. Potential Penalty: Typically fines or up to 6 months in jail, depending on whether the property was fenced or if he refused to leave.

Summary of Penalties

Charge Classification Max Jail/Prison Time Prowling/Peeking Misdemeanor 6 Months Trespassing Misdemeanor 6 Months Attempted Burglary Felony 3 Years

