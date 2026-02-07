Vegas woman arrested for Ulta theft in Irvine; suspected in NV and AZ spree

In January, a woman stole over $2,000 worth of merchandise from Ulta on Jamboree Road, according to the Irvine Police Department.

An investigator identified the suspect as Jasele Alicia Villanueva, 31, of Las Vegas. Villanueva is allegedly responsible for over $60,000 worth of other thefts from Ulta stores across Nevada and Arizona.

IPD detectives collaborated with law enforcement agencies in Nevada and Arizona. They discovered Villanueva had an active extradition warrant for her arrest for the thefts committed in those states.

On Wednesday, IPD detectives found Villanueva at a Corona apartment and arrested her. She was booked at the Orange County Jail for grand theft and organized retail theft.

Penalties Faced by the Suspect

Jasele Alicia Villanueva faces significant legal penalties across three states—California, Nevada, and Arizona—due to the scale of the alleged thefts and her status as a multi-state fugitive.

Following her arrest on February 4, 2026, she was booked into the Orange County Jail on charges including grand theft and organized retail theft.

1. California Penalties (Irvine Charges)

For the theft of over $2,000 from the Ulta on Jamboree Road, she faces:

Grand Theft (Penal Code 487): In California, theft exceeding $950 is a “wobbler,” but given the organized nature and high value, it is likely a felony. If convicted, she faces up to 3 years in county jail or state prison.

Under new laws effective in 2025, acting in concert to steal for resale carries an additional 16 months to 3 years.

Under new laws effective in 2025, acting in concert to steal for resale carries an additional . Retail Theft Restraining Order: Under AB 3209, she could be banned from entering any Ulta location for up to two years.

2. Nevada Penalties (Alleged $60,000+ Thefts)

Because she is allegedly responsible for over $60,000 in thefts across Nevada and Arizona, the penalties in Nevada are severe:

Category B Felony Larceny: In Nevada, stealing property valued over $2,500 is a Category B felony, punishable by 1 to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Organized Retail Theft Aggregation (NRS 205.08345): If the Nevada portion of the theft exceeds $10,000, she faces a minimum of 2 years and up to 15 years in prison, plus a fine of up to $20,000.

3. Arizona Penalties & Extradition

Felony Shoplifting: Arizona classifies high-value retail theft as a felony. For amounts between $3,000 and $25,000, it is a Class 4 felony carrying up to 3.75 years .

Fugitive Status: As there is an active extradition warrant, she will likely be held in California until her local charges are resolved, after which she will be transported to Nevada or Arizona to face those respective charges.

Sentence Enhancements: Under new 2025/2026 standards, repeat or multi-jurisdictional offenders can face aggregated sentencing, meaning she could serve consecutive terms for each state's crimes.

