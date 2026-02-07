Elderly O.C. convict arrested for indecent exposure at a supermarket parking lot

The Fullerton Police Department has arrested a suspect connected to two separate indecent exposure incidents that occurred in a shopping center parking lot located in the 1800 block of W. Malvern Ave.

In 2025, officers responded to reports of a male engaging in lewd behavior inside his vehicle in a busy public area while his window was lowered. Based on witness statements and the investigation, the male was determined to be in violation of Indecent Exposure (California Penal Code 314.1).

In mid-January, officers again responded to the same location regarding a male seated inside a vehicle with his pants pulled down. The reporting party stated the male offered money for her to watch him perform s*xual acts before exposing himself. Based on the investigation, the male was again determined to be in violation of Indecent Exposure (California Penal Code 314.1).

Detectives determined the same suspect was responsible for both incidents. The suspect was identified as Marshall Leonard (73-years-old) of Anaheim. Leonard has multiple prior convictions for indecent exposure and had previously been required to register as a s*x offender for several decades. In 2024, he was removed from the s*x offender registry.

Leonard was classified as a Tier 1 s*x offender registrant. The California Department of Justice determines registrant tier levels. Based on his classification and changes to state law, Leonard was eligible to petition for removal from the registry after 10 years. However, due to subsequent periods of incarceration, he was not eligible to petition the courts for an additional 10.5 years. In 2023, Leonard petitioned the court for removal from the registry, and his registration requirement was terminated in October 2024.

On February 5, 2026, Leonard was taken into custody on an arrest warrant related to these cases. Detectives also served search warrants at his residence and vehicle.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Fullerton Police Sensitive Crimes Detective Kaprielian at (714) 738-6763 or via email at nicole.kaprielian@fullertonpd.org.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS or visit occrimestoppers.org.

Penalties Faced by the Suspect

Marshall Leonard faces severe penalties primarily because he is a repeat offender. While first-time indecent exposure is typically a misdemeanor, his prior convictions and the specific details of these new incidents significantly escalate the legal stakes.

1. Felony Indecent Exposure (Penal Code 314.1)

Because Leonard has multiple prior convictions for indecent exposure, these new charges are elevated from misdemeanors to felonies.

Prison Time: A felony conviction for PC 314.1 carries a sentence of 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in California State Prison per count.

Aggravating Factors: The fact that he allegedly offered money to a witness to watch him perform acts could lead to additional charges, such as disorderly conduct or solicitation.

2. Re-instatement of Sex Offender Registration (SB 384)

Though Leonard successfully petitioned to be removed from the registry in October 2024, these new arrests will likely reverse that status.

Mandatory Lifetime Registration: Under California’s tiered system, a new felony conviction for a sexual offense generally triggers lifetime registration requirements.

Tier Reclassification: Given his recidivism (offending again shortly after removal), the court or the California Department of Justice would likely reclassify him into a higher tier (Tier 2 or 3), making future removal nearly impossible.

3. Impacts of Search Warrants

The Fullerton Police Department executed search warrants on his home and vehicle. If detectives found digital evidence (e.g., recordings of the acts) or evidence of other victims, he could face:

Additional Counts: One count for each separate incident or victim identified.

Enhanced Sentencing: If evidence suggests premeditation or the targeting of specific demographics (like minors, though not mentioned here), sentences can be lengthened.

4. Probation/Parole Violations

If Leonard was still under any form of court supervision following his 2023 petition or previous release, he faces an immediate return to custody for a violation of supervision, separate from the new charges.

To help you track this case or understand the legal nuances, I can:

Explain how California’s “Three Strikes” law might apply to felony indecent exposure.

Detail the petition process he used to get off the registry and why it may now be permanently revoked.

he used to get off the registry and why it may now be permanently revoked. Monitor for Orange County District Attorney updates on formal filing charges.

