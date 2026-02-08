Two separate shootings leave two dead and several injured in Santa Ana

Santa Ana, CA — February 8, 2026 — Police detectives are investigating two unrelated shootings that occurred on Saturday, February 7, leaving two men dead and sending two additional victims to the hospital, according to the Santa Ana Police Department (SAPD).

Fatal Shooting at South Broadway House Party

The first incident took place at approximately 11:10 p.m. in the 700 block of S. Broadway, where Santa Ana Police officers responded to reports of gunfire outside a house party. Officers arrived to find three victims in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds: a 41‑year‑old man, a 20‑year‑old man, and a 37‑year‑old woman.

All three were transported to local hospitals by Orange County Fire Authority personnel. Despite emergency efforts, 41‑year‑old Moises Rufino Gil‑Benitez of Santa Ana died from his injuries. The other two victims were reported to be in stable condition and are expected to survive.

The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation. Detectives are working to identify witnesses who may have seen or heard anything related to the incident.

Afternoon Shooting at McFadden Avenue and South Graham Lane

Earlier that same day, at approximately 3:48 p.m., police responded to a separate shooting near McFadden Avenue and South Graham Lane after receiving reports of a man down on the sidewalk.

Upon arrival, officers found 39‑year‑old Rene Amriz of Santa Ana suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

Amriz was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Investigators believe this incident may be gang‑related, though the exact circumstances remain under review.

Police Seek Public Assistance

In both cases, detectives are seeking witnesses or anyone with information that could aid their investigations.

Community members are encouraged to contact SAPD Homicide Section Detectives at (714) 245‑8390 or provide anonymous tips through Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1‑855‑TIP‑OCCS.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspects

Both incidents you reported involve fatal shootings, which fall under California’s homicide and firearm‑enhancement laws. Although no suspects have been identified yet, here is what charges and penalties would typically apply once suspects are arrested and prosecuted.

1. Potential Charges for a Fatal Shooting

First‑Degree Murder (Penal Code 187)

If prosecutors determine that the killing was willful, deliberate, or premeditated, or occurred during certain felonies, suspects could face first‑degree murder charges.

Penalty:

25 years to life in state prison [shouselaw.com]

Certain circumstances—such as multiple murders, gang‑related killings, or killing during certain felonies—can elevate a case to capital murder, which may carry:

Life without parole or

or The death penalty (though executions are currently suspended in California) [wklaw.com]

Second‑Degree Murder

If prosecutors find the killing was intentional but not premeditated, suspects could face second‑degree murder charges.

Penalty:

15 years to life in prison

in prison Increased to 25 years to life if the victim was a peace officer

if the victim was a peace officer Increased to 20 years to life if it involved a drive‑by shooting with intent to cause injury [wklaw.com]

2. Penalties for Gang‑Related Killings (Possible in the McFadden Ave. Case)

The second shooting may be gang‑related, per SAPD. If prosecutors attach gang enhancements under Penal Code 186.22(b):

Gang Enhancement Penalties

Committing a crime “for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with a criminal street gang” can add:

Up to life in prison, depending on the underlying crime (murder qualifies as violent felony) [shouselaw.com]

Combined Gang + Firearm Enhancements

When a shooting is both gang‑related and involves a firearm, California’s enhancement laws stack penalties:

Gun enhancement PC 12022.53 can add 25 years to life if the suspect personally fired the gun causing death.

can add if the suspect personally fired the gun causing death. These terms may be applied consecutively, meaning a minimum sentence could become 50 years to life or more. [losangeles…lawyer.com]

Even accomplices (e.g., passengers in a vehicle) can face these penalties if prosecutors prove gang involvement. [losangeles…lawyer.com]

3. Firearm Use Enhancements (Non‑Gang‑Related Cases Too)

If prosecutors attach firearm enhancements under PC 12022.53 related to using or discharging a firearm during a murder:

10 years for using a firearm

for using a firearm 20 years for intentionally discharging it

for intentionally discharging it 25 years to life for causing great bodily injury or death with a firearm

[justia.com]

These enhancements are added on top of the murder sentence.

4. Summary of Potential Penalties for the Santa Ana Shootings

Charge / Enhancement Possible Penalty First‑degree murder 25 years to life [shouselaw.com] Capital murder (special circumstances) Life without parole or death penalty [wklaw.com] Second‑degree murder 15 years to life (up to 25–life with certain factors) [wklaw.com] Firearm enhancement (12022.53) +10 yrs, +20 yrs, or +25‑to‑life [justia.com] Gang enhancement (PC 186.22(b)) Up to life in prison added to underlying charges [shouselaw.com] Gang + firearm enhancement combined Often results in 50 years to life or more [losangeles…lawyer.com]

Bottom Line

If suspects are arrested in these Santa Ana shootings, they could face decades to life in prison, and in gang‑related cases, life without parole or practical life sentences are common due to stacked enhancements.

