Fri. Feb 6th, 2026
automobiles Crime Irvine Los Angeles County

L.A. man arrested for stealing a catalytic converter at the Irvine Spectrum

ByArt Pedroza

Feb 6, 2026

On December 20, 2025, police officers investigated a theft of a catalytic converter at the Spectrum, according to the Irvine Police Department.

A witness saw a man under a pickup truck and heard a grinding sound. The man fled the area, but the witness was able to get the license plate of the suspect’s vehicle.

Detectives from the IPD’s Crime Impact Unit (CIU) identified the suspect as Kevin Castro, 31, from Los Angeles.

On Tuesday, CIU Detectives surveilled Castro in Los Angeles and followed him to a shopping center in Huntington Park. While in the parking lot, Castro exited his vehicle and looked under several parked cars.

Detectives arrested Castro and found a saw and a floor jack inside his vehicle. Castro was booked at the Orange County Jail for grand theft.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

Kevin Castro faces significant legal penalties in California for the theft of a catalytic converter, which is primarily charged as grand theft. Because this incident occurred in late 2025, his case is also subject to stricter state laws and local ordinances aimed at deterring these crimes. 

Potential Criminal Charges and Penalties

In California, grand theft (Penal Code 487) is a “wobbler,” meaning it can be charged as either a misdemeanor or a felony based on the suspect’s criminal history and the circumstances of the case. 

  • Felony Grand Theft:
    • Imprisonment: 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in state prison.
    • Fines: Up to $10,000.
    • Additional Impact: A felony conviction can trigger “strikes” under California’s Three Strikes Law and result in the loss of gun rights.
  • Misdemeanor Grand Theft:
    • Jail Time: Up to one year in county jail.
    • Fines: Up to $1,000. 

Enhanced Penalties for Catalytic Converter Theft 

Under newer legislation like Assembly Bill 641, which took effect in 2024, law enforcement has expanded tools for prosecution: 

  • Illegal Dismantling: If found in possession of multiple detached converters (usually nine or more), individuals can be charged with illegal automobile dismantling, carrying additional fines of $250 to $1,000 per converter.
  • Tampering with a Motor Vehicle: This related offense can lead to up to one year in jail and a $5,000 fine.
  • Restitution: Convicted individuals are typically required to pay restitution to the victim to cover the high cost of vehicle repairs, which often totals several thousand dollars. 

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

Related Post

Accidents Alcohol Crime Garden Grove Riverside County

Riverside man gets only 11 years in prison for a DUI crash that killed a Garden Grove mother

Feb 6, 2026 Art Pedroza
California Crime OCDA Orange County

CA bill introduced to notify crime victims about assailant parole conditions

Feb 6, 2026 Art Pedroza
Crime Santa Ana SAPD

Family of man shot in the back by SAPD officers files a claim against the City of Santa Ana

Feb 6, 2026 Art Pedroza

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Accidents Alcohol Crime Garden Grove Riverside County

Riverside man gets only 11 years in prison for a DUI crash that killed a Garden Grove mother

Feb 6, 2026 Art Pedroza
California Crime OCDA Orange County

CA bill introduced to notify crime victims about assailant parole conditions

Feb 6, 2026 Art Pedroza
automobiles Crime Irvine Los Angeles County

L.A. man arrested for stealing a catalytic converter at the Irvine Spectrum

Feb 6, 2026 Art Pedroza
Crime Santa Ana SAPD

Family of man shot in the back by SAPD officers files a claim against the City of Santa Ana

Feb 6, 2026 Art Pedroza