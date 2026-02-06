L.A. man arrested for stealing a catalytic converter at the Irvine Spectrum

On December 20, 2025, police officers investigated a theft of a catalytic converter at the Spectrum, according to the Irvine Police Department.

A witness saw a man under a pickup truck and heard a grinding sound. The man fled the area, but the witness was able to get the license plate of the suspect’s vehicle.

Detectives from the IPD’s Crime Impact Unit (CIU) identified the suspect as Kevin Castro, 31, from Los Angeles.

On Tuesday, CIU Detectives surveilled Castro in Los Angeles and followed him to a shopping center in Huntington Park. While in the parking lot, Castro exited his vehicle and looked under several parked cars.

Detectives arrested Castro and found a saw and a floor jack inside his vehicle. Castro was booked at the Orange County Jail for grand theft.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

Kevin Castro faces significant legal penalties in California for the theft of a catalytic converter, which is primarily charged as grand theft. Because this incident occurred in late 2025, his case is also subject to stricter state laws and local ordinances aimed at deterring these crimes.

Potential Criminal Charges and Penalties

In California, grand theft (Penal Code 487) is a “wobbler,” meaning it can be charged as either a misdemeanor or a felony based on the suspect’s criminal history and the circumstances of the case.

Felony Grand Theft: Imprisonment: 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in state prison. Fines: Up to $10,000. Additional Impact: A felony conviction can trigger “strikes” under California’s Three Strikes Law and result in the loss of gun rights.

Misdemeanor Grand Theft: Jail Time: Up to one year in county jail. Fines: Up to $1,000.



Enhanced Penalties for Catalytic Converter Theft

Under newer legislation like Assembly Bill 641, which took effect in 2024, law enforcement has expanded tools for prosecution:

Illegal Dismantling: If found in possession of multiple detached converters (usually nine or more), individuals can be charged with illegal automobile dismantling, carrying additional fines of $250 to $1,000 per converter.

If found in possession of multiple detached converters (usually nine or more), individuals can be charged with illegal automobile dismantling, carrying additional fines of $250 to $1,000 per converter. Tampering with a Motor Vehicle: This related offense can lead to up to one year in jail and a $5,000 fine.

This related offense can lead to up to one year in jail and a $5,000 fine. Restitution: Convicted individuals are typically required to pay restitution to the victim to cover the high cost of vehicle repairs, which often totals several thousand dollars.

