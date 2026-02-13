CAL DOGE finds drug prevention money is funding progressive voter drives

SACRAMENTO, CA — Today, CAL DOGE announced it has untangled a web of funding from the Prop 64 authorized California Cannabis Tax Fund (CCTF) – supposed to be used for substance abuse prevention – that instead is building the Democrat political machine in California.

An investigation into Elevate Youth California, which is one of the ﬁnancial intermediaries that received $370M from the CCTF, found that Elevate Youth distributed 517 micro-grants, with an average grant size of $700K, to multiple organizations that do nothing related to substance abuse and instead build the Democrat voter base. These organizations explicitly fund “social justice youth development”, “civic engagement”, and “power building.”

According to Prop 64 and the supposed oversight group for Elevate Youth, The Center at Sierra Health Foundation, the tax is designated to support “funding and technical assistance for organizations that are developing or increasing community substance use disorder prevention, outreach and education focused on youth.” Instead, Elevate Youth is distributing funds to organizations – such as $1M for “civic engagement” to Young Invincibles, which has stated values of “Young Adult Power, Equity, Community, Collaboration, and Bold Ideas” but says and does nothing related to substance abuse prevention.

“After collecting $1 billion annually from the Cannabis Tax, that money should be spent on substance abuse prevention as stated in the law, not political organizing to keep Democrats in charge of California’s decline,” said Jenny Rae Le Roux, Director of CAL DOGE. “Funneling money through ﬁnancial intermediaries to hundreds of non-proﬁts that spend those funds on partisan Democrat political organizing must stop, and the age of accountability must begin.”

Other grantee organizations, such as the Jakara Movement Grant, which was provided $1M for Sikh youth empowerment and voter registration, and Asian Refugees United, which was granted $800K for LGBTQ+ Asian Storytelling, have no connection to substance abuse prevention.

Based on a preliminary review by governor candidate Steve Hilton, and his state controller running mate Herb Morgan, titled Califraudia, California’s exposure to fraud, waste, and abuse across major state programs is estimated at $250 billion.

This estimate, based on independent analysis, underscores the urgent need for formal audits, investigations, and enforcement as a matter of basic ﬁscal responsibility.

Hilton added, “In seven days of work, CAL DOGE has already uncovered more fraud than Gavin Newsom and his regime have done in their seven years in power. And we’re not even elected yet! This is exactly why I set up CAL DOGE in the ﬁrst place, to expose fraud and corruption in the system so we can act to stop it on day one. Democrats and their shadow network of leftist front organizations are stealing taxpayers’ money for their own partisan ends. We pay the highest taxes in the country yet get the worst results – and now we are ﬁnding out why, and where our money is really going. There is much more to come from CAL DOGE and its work will play a huge part in ending 16 years of Democrat one party rule this November.”

About CAL DOGE

The CAL DOGE team includes investigators, tech advisors, and citizen journalists. If you have a tip, send it to Califraud.com, a secure whistleblower platform that allows current and former state employees and members of the public to report fraud, waste, abuse, and systemic mismanagement without fear of retaliation.

CAL DOGE publishes ﬁndings, tracks spending at the program level, and advances reform proposals to restore trust, lower costs, and make California government work again for the people who pay for it.

For more detail on the investigation and the team that connected the dots, review the detailed insights.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related