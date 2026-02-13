CDL and DUI Checkpoint set for Feb. 20 in north Orange County

The Fullerton Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI)/driver’s license Checkpoint on February 20th from 8:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. at an undisclosed location.

Frequently Cited Checkpoint Locations in Fullerton

While exact locations change, several key areas are repeatedly used for enforcement operations:

East Chapman Avenue: One of the most common sites, particularly in the 2500 block of E. Chapman Ave (near the CSUF campus and State College Blvd).

Harbor Boulevard: Checkpoints are often reported on southbound Harbor Blvd , specifically between Orangethorpe Avenue and Houston Avenue .

State College Boulevard: Often used in conjunction with Chapman Avenue intersections.

Major Arterial Intersections: Operations frequently occur at intersections like Chapman Ave and State College Blvd or near major freeway entrance/exit points.

DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.

The Fullerton Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal. Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, with officers checking drivers for proper licensing, delaying motorists only momentarily. When possible, specially trained officers will be available to evaluate those suspected of drug-impaired driving, which now accounts for a growing number of impaired driving crashes.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Legal Penalties and Financial Impacts Faced by Drivers at Fullerton CDL and DUI Checkpoints

Drivers stopped at Fullerton DUI and CDL (Commercial Driver’s License) checkpoints face immediate administrative actions and potential criminal prosecution. For 2026, California has implemented stricter oversight for DUI offenders, including extended probation and mandatory equipment requirements.

Immediate Checkpoint Penalties

If an officer at a Santa Ana checkpoint determines a driver is impaired:

Arrest and Booking: The driver is typically arrested and transported to a local jail for booking.

The driver is typically arrested and transported to a local jail for booking. Vehicle Impoundment: The vehicle is often towed and impounded, resulting in storage and release fees exceeding $200 .

The vehicle is often towed and impounded, resulting in storage and release fees exceeding . License Seizure: Under California’s “Administrative Per Se” (APS) laws, the officer will confiscate the physical driver’s license and issue a 30-day temporary permit .

Under California’s “Administrative Per Se” (APS) laws, the officer will confiscate the physical driver’s license and issue a . Implied Consent: Drivers are deemed to have consented to chemical testing (breath or blood). Refusal leads to an automatic one-year license suspension with no possibility of a restricted license.

Standard vs. CDL Penalties

Commercial drivers are held to a significantly higher standard, even when driving their personal vehicles.

Feature Standard Class C License CDL Holders (Class A/B) Legal BAC Limit 0.08% 0.04% (in commercial vehicle) 1st Offense License 6-month suspension 1-year disqualification 2nd Offense License 2-year suspension Lifetime ban Restricted License Often available with IID Not available for CDL Total Estimated Cost $10,000 to $13,500 Significantly higher due to lost wages

Employment & Professional Impacts

Immediate Termination: Most commercial driving companies have zero-tolerance policies and will terminate drivers immediately upon conviction.

Most commercial driving companies have zero-tolerance policies and will terminate drivers immediately upon conviction. Career Shift: Because CDL holders cannot obtain restricted work licenses, a single DUI often requires a complete career change, typically to lower-paying roles.

Because CDL holders cannot obtain restricted work licenses, a single DUI often requires a complete career change, typically to lower-paying roles. Professional Licensing: A DUI conviction can affect non-driving professional licenses and certifications across various industries in California.

Insurance Impacts in 2026

A DUI conviction triggers a mandatory SR-22 filing, which labels the driver as “high-risk” for a minimum of three years.

Rate Increases: In 2026, the average monthly premium for a DUI driver in California is $180 , representing a 134% to 148% increase over standard rates.

In 2026, the average monthly premium for a DUI driver in California is , representing a over standard rates. Loss of Discounts: Insurers are legally required to remove the “Good Driver Discount” for 10 years following a DUI.

Insurers are legally required to remove the “Good Driver Discount” for 10 years following a DUI. Commercial Insurance: For CDL holders, obtaining affordable commercial coverage after a conviction is nearly impossible, making them effectively unemployable even after their license is reinstated.

