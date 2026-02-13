Commercial burglary suspect from L.A. arrested by the Irvine Police

On January 5, police officers investigated a burglary at a business on Goddard.

More than $5,000 worth of merchandise was stolen, according to the Irvine Police Department.

Detectives learned that the same suspects were linked to another burglary at the same store in October 2025, during which $7,000 worth of items were stolen. They are also believed to be involved in several other business burglaries across Los Angeles, Riverside, and San Diego counties.

The IPD officers worked with their colleagues at the L.A. Sherrif and the LAPD to identify the suspects.

On Tuesday, detectives from the IPD’s Crime Impact Unit and Property Crimes Unit conducted surveillance in Los Angeles and arrested 21-year-old Armando Ramirez Garcia.

Garcia was booked at the Orange County Jail for burglary.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

Armando Ramirez Garcia, arrested in connection with multiple burglaries in Irvine and other counties, faces severe legal penalties under California law. Because the incidents involved commercial businesses rather than residences, they are classified as second-degree burglary (California Penal Code § 459).

Potential Penalties for Commercial Burglary

Commercial burglary is a “wobbler” offense, meaning it can be charged as either a misdemeanor or a felony based on the prosecutor’s discretion and the suspect’s criminal history.

Felony Commercial Burglary: If charged as a felony, the defendant faces 16 months, two years, or three years in state prison.

If charged as a felony, the defendant faces in state prison. Misdemeanor Commercial Burglary: If charged as a misdemeanor, the maximum penalty is one year in county jail .

If charged as a misdemeanor, the maximum penalty is . Fines: Convictions can result in fines of up to $10,000.

Aggravating Factors and Enhancements

The specific details of this case—including multiple incidents and high-value losses—may lead to increased sentencing:

Multiple Counts: The suspect is linked to a January incident ($5,000 stolen) and an October incident ($7,000 stolen). In cases involving multiple felonies arising from a common scheme, the court may aggregate losses for sentencing purposes.

The suspect is linked to a January incident ($5,000 stolen) and an October incident ($7,000 stolen). In cases involving multiple felonies arising from a common scheme, the court may aggregate losses for sentencing purposes. High-Value Property Enhancements: California law provides for additional consecutive prison time based on the value of property stolen. Under SB 1416 (enacted in 2024), additional penalties may apply if the property value exceeds certain thresholds, such as an additional one-year sentence for property worth over $50,000.

California law provides for additional consecutive prison time based on the value of property stolen. Under SB 1416 (enacted in 2024), additional penalties may apply if the property value exceeds certain thresholds, such as an for property worth over $50,000. Three Strikes Law: A felony burglary conviction can result in a “strike” on a defendant’s record. This classification can double the sentence for any future felony convictions or lead to 25 years to life for a third strike.

A felony burglary conviction can result in a “strike” on a defendant’s record. This classification can double the sentence for any future felony convictions or lead to 25 years to life for a third strike. Restitution: If convicted, the suspect will likely be ordered to pay restitution to the victims, which is a mandatory monetary payment intended to compensate the business for the actual financial harm caused by the theft.

Cross-County Prosecution

The Irvine Police Department noted that the suspects are believed to be involved in burglaries across Los Angeles, Riverside, and San Diego counties. Law enforcement often works together in these cases, and under certain provisions, the total value of property from multiple offenses can be aggregated if they are part of a common plan.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related