Fake $100 bills laced with a drug used to make meth found at an Irvine grocery store

In early February 2026, an unsettling incident unfolded at an Albertsons in Irvine that serves as a stark reminder to stay alert when handling unexpected finds.

Here is a breakdown of the events and the significant legal consequences the perpetrators could face.

The Incident: A Produce Section Discovery

On Saturday, February 7, 2026, employees at the Albertsons on Quail Hill Parkway discovered several counterfeit $100 bills on the floor of the produce section.

Upon handling the bills, two staff members began feeling dizzy, prompting a full-scale hazardous materials response from the Orange County Fire Authority.

Investigation later revealed that the bills were laced with a white powder identified as ephedrine.

While ephedrine is a legal medication for low blood pressure, it is also a key precursor in the manufacturing of methamphetamine and can cause immediate physical reactions when handled or inhaled in certain concentrations.

The Irvine Police stated that a similar incident happened again later in the week.

Potential Legal Penalties for Suspects

While the Irvine Police Department continues its investigation, any suspects identified in this case could face a combination of state and federal charges.

1. Counterfeiting and Forgery (State & Federal)

Possessing and distributing fake currency is a major crime.

California State Law: Under Penal Code 475 PC , possessing counterfeit items with the intent to defraud is a “wobbler” offense. A felony conviction can lead to up to three years in jail and fines up to $10,000.

Federal Law: Because currency is a federal obligation, suspects could face charges under 18 U.S.C. § 471. Federal convictions are much harsher, carrying a potential sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison and fines of up to $250,000.

2. Lacing Currency with Substances

Lacing items with drugs to cause harm is a serious criminal act, regardless of whether the substance itself is legal.

Intent to Harm: Former prosecutors have noted that lacing any item with a drug with the intent to injure someone is a punishable crime.

Imitation Controlled Substances: Under California Health and Safety Code § 109575, distributing an "imitation" controlled substance is a misdemeanor. However, if the act is viewed as "substitution of a substance" with the intent to defraud or harm (HS 11355), it can be charged as a felony punishable by up to three years in jail.

3. Public Endangerment and Assault

If the suspects’ actions are found to have intentionally caused the employees’ illness, they could face additional charges for assault with a chemical agent or general public endangerment, which carry their own set of prison terms and fines depending on the severity of the injury caused.

Community Safety Warning

Authorities are urging the public to be extremely cautious. If you find money or suspicious items in a public space:

Wash your hands thoroughly if you have already touched a suspicious item.

Do not handle it directly if it appears unusual or contains powder.

Notify store management or local authorities immediately.

