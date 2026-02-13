92 transients were arrested in Santa Ana after a citywide sweep this morning

Santa Ana Quality of Life Team (QOLT) police officers, alongside Directed Enforcement officers and Landscape West, conducted a citywide sweep this morning focused on ongoing quality of life concerns across our neighborhoods, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

By the numbers:

92 total arrests

13 felony arrests

76 misdemeanor arrests

10 arrests for trespassing on railroad tracks

10 arrests pursuant to Prop 36

1 individual connected with a local homeless shelter

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspects

Based on the breakdown of the February 2026 citywide sweep by the Santa Ana Police Department’s Quality of Life Team (QOLT), the suspects face various legal consequences depending on the classification of their charges.

Types of Penalties by Arrest Category

Misdemeanor Arrests (76 suspects)

Under California law, misdemeanors generally carry a maximum penalty of 364 days in county jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000 . Typical offenses in these sweeps include loitering, obstruction of public rights-of-way, and illegal camping.

Under California law, generally carry a maximum penalty of and/or a fine of up to . Typical offenses in these sweeps include loitering, obstruction of public rights-of-way, and illegal camping. Felony Arrests (13 suspects)

Felonies are the most serious charges and can lead to state prison terms (typically 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years for low-level offenses) and fines up to $10,000 . Convictions also result in the loss of certain civil rights, such as firearm ownership .

are the most serious charges and can lead to terms (typically 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years for low-level offenses) and fines up to . Convictions also result in the loss of certain civil rights, such as . Trespassing on Railroad Tracks (10 suspects)

Violations under Penal Code 369i are classified as misdemeanors. Suspects face up to six months in county jail and/or fines of up to $1,000 . A key element for conviction is that their presence interfered with or hindered safe train operations.

Violations under are classified as misdemeanors. Suspects face up to and/or fines of up to . A key element for conviction is that their presence safe train operations. Proposition 36 Arrests (10 suspects)

The 2024 Homelessness, Drug Addiction, and Theft Reduction Act significantly increased penalties for repeat offenders: Treatment-Mandated Felonies: Suspects with two or more prior drug convictions can be charged with a felony. If they plead guilty and successfully complete treatment , the charges can be fully expunged . Incarceration: Those who refuse or fail treatment face up to three years in county jail or state prison . Theft Priors: Individuals with two or more prior theft convictions (e.g., shoplifting) for property valued under $950 can now be charged with a felony carrying up to three years in jail/prison .

The 2024 significantly increased penalties for repeat offenders:

Individual Connected to Shelter

For the individual connected with a local homeless shelter, the goal of the QOLT is often diversion rather than incarceration. Organizations like City Net typically assist in providing shelter services and mental health support as an alternative to criminal penalties.

