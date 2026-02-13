Fri. Feb 13th, 2026
Santa Ana Manufacturing Job Fair set for Feb. 26

ByArt Pedroza

Feb 13, 2026

The Santa Ana WORK Center is hosting a Manufacturing Job Fair on February 26, 2026, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 801 W. Civic Center Dr., Suite 200, in Santa Ana.

Meet employers from:

Positions include Inspector, Fabrication Operator, Maintenance Mechanic, Shipping/Receiving, and more.

Bring your resume. Dress interview-ready. Be prepared to apply onsite.

anufacturing careers in Santa Ana offer a stable entry point into a growing sector, with local wages for these specific roles averaging between $19 and $32 per hour as of February 2026. Aerospace manufacturing is particularly strong in Orange County, providing opportunities for high-demand specialized skills and significant overtime. 

Market Outlook and Compensation

The manufacturing sector in California saw an expansion in early 2026, with 5,000 jobs added in January alone. While entry-level roles typically start around $18–$23 per hour, specialized technical positions like Maintenance Mechanics can earn significantly more as they gain experience. 

Role Average Hourly Wage (Santa Ana/CA)Top Earner Potential (Annual)
Maintenance Mechanic$25.32 – $32.00$78,000+
Inspector$19.00 – $29.00$61,000 – $100,000
Manufacturing Technician$24.62$66,600+
Fabrication Operator$21.00 – $26.00$54,000+
Shipping/Receiving$18.00 – $22.00$46,000+

Company Profiles

  • GKN Aerospace: A global leader in aerospace engine and aerostructure manufacturing. Employees frequently highlight a supportive, collaborative culture and excellent opportunities for learning high-tech machining and assembly. Some departments offer a “9/80” schedule with every other Friday off.
  • Cherry Aerospace (PCC): Part of Precision Castparts Corp. (PCC), a major aerospace manufacturer. These roles are typically considered “good” for those seeking long-term stability in a large corporate environment with robust benefits.
  • Embee Processing: Specializes in metal finishing for aerospace and defense. Reviews suggest it is a solid place for entry-level “learning then leaving” to higher-paying roles, though some employees report a high-temperature work environment due to the nature of metal processing. 

About the Santa Ana WORK Center

The Santa Ana WORK Center is committed to connecting you to services, resources and opportunities available. Whether you are a job seeker looking to find work or transition careers, a youth looking to thrive in the workforce, or a business looking to build a strong workforce to support your growth, the WORK Center is here to help. The WORK Center has a strong collaboration between Employment Development Department, Orange County Social Service Agency, City of Santa Ana, and others to deliver a high-quality product for you.

Click here for Resume Tips from the Santa Ana WORK Center.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

