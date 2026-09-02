How Orange County residents should prepare for a powerful El Niño season

A very strong El Niño is forecast to hit California this year, and Orange County — including Santa Ana — is expected to face heavy rain, strong winds, coastal flooding, power outages, and travel disruptions.

Local agencies across the county are urging residents and businesses to prepare now, before storms intensify. This guide blends county‑wide best practices with emergency‑management principles to help protect families, homes, and workplaces.

What El Niño Could Bring to Orange County

Periods of intense rainfall may overwhelm storm drains, causing street flooding in Santa Ana, Garden Grove, Anaheim, and other inland cities. Coastal communities like Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, and Seal Beach may see higher tides, beach erosion, and dangerous surf. Strong winds could topple trees and damage power lines, increasing the risk of extended outages. These impacts align with the emergency‑management phases of mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery — and residents have responsibilities in each.

How Orange County Residents and Businesses Should Prepare

Mitigation and Prevention

Reducing long‑term risk helps minimize damage when storms arrive.

Home hardening — Fix roof leaks, seal windows and doors, clean gutters, trim trees, and secure outdoor furniture.

— Fix roof leaks, seal windows and doors, clean gutters, trim trees, and secure outdoor furniture. Business risk reduction — Store chemicals safely, secure equipment, and review flood‑insurance coverage.

Preparedness

This is the phase where families and businesses take action before a disaster.

Create emergency kits for home, car, and workplace.

for home, car, and workplace. Build a seven‑day supply of essentials — food, water, medications, hygiene items, batteries, and tools.

of essentials — food, water, medications, hygiene items, batteries, and tools. Store important documents in waterproof containers.

in waterproof containers. Charge backup batteries and keep vehicles fueled.

and keep vehicles fueled. Make a communication plan with meeting points inside and outside your neighborhood.

with meeting points inside and outside your neighborhood. Learn your children’s school evacuation procedures.

Include pets in all planning.

Response

During an emergency, actions must focus on saving lives and protecting property.

Learn CPR and first aid.

Know how to turn off utilities such as gas, water, and electricity.

such as gas, water, and electricity. Follow instructions from emergency officials and avoid flooded roadways, downed power lines, and high‑surf areas.

Recovery

After storms pass, communities work to restore normal operations.

Keep insurance coverage current.

Document damage for claims.

for claims. Follow your emergency plan to stabilize home or business operations.

Build a Seven‑Day Emergency Kit

Orange County emergency managers often ask: Can you say “I’ve got seven” and mean it? Here’s what your kit should include:

Non‑perishable food and a manual can opener

and a manual can opener Water — one gallon per person or pet per day

— one gallon per person or pet per day First aid kit and manual

and manual Prescription and non‑prescription medications

Battery‑powered flashlight and radio

Personal hygiene supplies

Copies of important documents

Pet food, leashes, carriers

Infant supplies

Tools , duct tape, rope

, duct tape, rope Cash in small bills

in small bills A‑B‑C fire extinguisher

Protective goggles, gloves, masks, hard hat

Whistle

Clothing and sturdy shoes

Doctor and pharmacy contact information

Camp stove or charcoal grill with fuel

Store everything in a sturdy, easy‑to‑carry container.

Make a Family or Business Emergency Plan

Identify two meeting locations — one nearby and one outside your neighborhood.

Practice your plan twice a year.

Ensure every adult knows how to shut off utilities.

Share out‑of‑state contact information with all family members.

Include pets in evacuation and shelter‑in‑place plans.

Businesses should create continuity plans to maintain operations during disruptions.

Stay Informed During El Niño

Orange County has multiple alert systems to keep residents updated:

AlertOC — Countywide emergency notifications to phones and email.

— Countywide emergency notifications to phones and email. Nixle (local.nixle.com in Bing) — Local police and city alerts; text your ZIP code to 888777 .

— Local police and city alerts; text your ZIP code to . Emergency Alert System (EAS) — Broadcast alerts on radio and TV.

— Broadcast alerts on radio and TV. Mobile emergency vehicles — Sirens and loudspeakers may provide instructions.

— Sirens and loudspeakers may provide instructions. Local cable channels — Cities can interrupt programming for emergency updates.

— Cities can interrupt programming for emergency updates. ReadyOC — Countywide preparedness education and resources.

— Countywide preparedness education and resources. National Weather Service — Monitor storm forecasts and warnings.

Why Local Preparedness Matters

All disasters begin and end at the local level. Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Huntington Beach, Irvine, and other Orange County cities are the first to respond — and often the most affected. When emergency services are overwhelmed, residents may need to survive seven days or more without outside assistance. Preparing now ensures families and businesses can weather the strongest El Niño impacts safely.

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