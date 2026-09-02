Convicted OC molester faces sentencing after years of abuse against a young relative

A 41‑year‑old Santa Ana man, Margarito Gomezdelacruz, was convicted Tuesday of repeatedly sexually assaulting a young girl he is related to—abuse that began when she was just 4 years old and continued for years, according to Orange County court records and police testimony.

The case, which spans incidents in both Placentia and Santa Ana, highlights ongoing concerns about child‑abuse trends in Southern California and the long‑term trauma inflicted on victims.

Case Overview

Prosecutors secured six felony convictions tied to sexual assaults committed in 2014 and 2018. A separate felony count from 2012 was dismissed after jurors deadlocked, but the remaining convictions ensure Gomezdelacruz faces significant prison exposure.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 18, where judges typically weigh aggravating factors such as the victim’s age, familial relationship, and repeated pattern of abuse.

Timeline of Abuse

Placentia Park Assault (Age 4): Police testified that Gomezdelacruz molested the child at a public park, an attack that went unnoticed until later disclosures.

Police testified that Gomezdelacruz molested the child at a public park, an attack that went unnoticed until later disclosures. Santa Ana Closet Assault (Age 9): Years later, he assaulted her again inside a closet at their home. The victim suffered bleeding, prompting her mother to take extreme steps—barricading the child’s bedroom door at night to prevent further attacks.

These details emerged during the defendant’s preliminary hearing, where investigators described a pattern of predatory access and escalating behavior.

Potential Sentences and Legal Consequences

Based on similar Orange County convictions, Gomezdelacruz is likely facing:

15 years to life for felony sexual assault of a child under 10

for felony sexual assault of a child under 10 Additional consecutive terms for multiple counts

Mandatory lifetime registration under California’s sex‑offender laws , including public listing on Megan’s Law , due to the victim’s age and the repeated nature of the crimes

, including public listing on , due to the victim’s age and the repeated nature of the crimes Restrictions on housing, employment, and proximity to minors after release

Judges often impose consecutive sentences in multi‑count child‑assault cases, especially when incidents occur years apart, demonstrating ongoing predatory intent.

Context: Child Sexual‑Assault Trends in Orange County

OC law‑enforcement agencies have reported a steady rise in child‑abuse investigations over the past decade. According to county data:

Reports of child sexual assault increased 12–18% between 2018 and 2024.

between 2018 and 2024. Cases involving family members or relatives account for over 70% of victims.

of victims. Santa Ana, Anaheim, and Garden Grove consistently report the highest caseloads.

Experts attribute the rise to increased reporting, better school‑based detection, and more digital‑related grooming cases.

Why Suspects Commit These Crimes

Criminal‑behavior analysts often cite:

Access to victims within family or household settings

Prior unreported incidents that escalate over time

Grooming behaviors disguised as caretaking

Psychological disorders or compulsions that worsen without intervention

In many cases, offenders rely on secrecy, fear, and family dynamics to avoid detection for years.

Safety Tips for Parents and Guardians

To help protect children from similar offenders:

Teach body‑safety rules early, including boundaries and “safe vs. unsafe touch.”

early, including boundaries and “safe vs. unsafe touch.” Monitor changes in behavior , sleep patterns, or unexplained injuries.

, sleep patterns, or unexplained injuries. Limit unsupervised access to children, even with relatives.

to children, even with relatives. Encourage open communication so children feel safe reporting concerns.

so children feel safe reporting concerns. Use door alarms or monitoring tools if a child expresses fear of nighttime access.

if a child expresses fear of nighttime access. Report suspicious behavior immediately to local police or school resource officers.

Community Impact

This case underscores the importance of vigilance, early reporting, and strong sentencing in protecting vulnerable children across Orange County. As Gomezdelacruz awaits sentencing, advocates hope the conviction brings closure to the victim and reinforces the community’s commitment to safeguarding minors.

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