Santa Ana Police seek skateboard assault suspect who knocked out a 71‑year‑old man

Santa Ana Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect involved in a violent assault on a 71‑year‑old man at a bus stop near 17th Street and Bristol Street.

According to investigators, the July 19 incident began as a verbal altercation before escalating into a physical attack. Police say the suspect struck the victim with a skateboard and then punched him in the head, knocking him unconscious.

The department released surveillance screenshots and a video showing the confrontation, which appears to unfold within seconds as the victim sits at the bus stop.

Suspect Description

Police describe the attacker as a Hispanic male, 5’7”, 170 pounds, likely in his 20s to 30s, wearing all‑black clothing. In the released footage, the suspect appears to approach the victim aggressively, holding a skateboard, and engages in a brief but violent exchange that leaves the elderly man on the ground.

What May Have Prompted the Attack While investigators have not confirmed a motive, similar cases across Orange County suggest several common triggers:

Escalated verbal disputes — Many bus‑stop assaults begin with minor arguments that quickly intensify.

— Many bus‑stop assaults begin with minor arguments that quickly intensify. Transient or unstable behavior — Several OC cases involve suspects experiencing homelessness or instability, which can increase unpredictable confrontations.

— Several OC cases involve suspects experiencing homelessness or instability, which can increase unpredictable confrontations. Mental‑health or substance‑related agitation — OC law‑enforcement reports frequently cite erratic behavior preceding attacks, especially in incidents involving elderly victims. These factors are not confirmed in this case but are consistent with regional patterns.

Assaults on Seniors in Orange County

Violence against elderly residents has been a growing concern in Orange County.

A 79‑year‑old Costa Mesa man was attacked with a skateboard in 2025; the suspect received 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon .

was attacked with a skateboard in 2025; the suspect received after pleading guilty to attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon . In another case, an 89‑year‑old man was killed during a confrontation at a bus stop in Orange; the suspect was sentenced to 15 years to life for second‑degree murder . These cases highlight a troubling trend: seniors at public transit locations are increasingly vulnerable to sudden, unprovoked violence.

Likely Criminal Charges If arrested, the Santa Ana suspect could face several serious felony charges under California law:

Assault with a deadly weapon — A skateboard qualifies as a deadly weapon when used to strike someone.

— A skateboard qualifies as a deadly weapon when used to strike someone. Battery causing serious bodily injury — The victim was knocked unconscious, meeting the threshold for “great bodily injury.”

— The victim was knocked unconscious, meeting the threshold for “great bodily injury.” Elder abuse — Enhanced penalties apply when the victim is 65 or older.

— Enhanced penalties apply when the victim is 65 or older. Attempted murder — Prosecutors may consider this if the attack appears intentional and life‑threatening, as seen in similar OC cases.

Safety Tips for Residents if Attacked in Public Local law‑enforcement agencies recommend the following steps if confronted or attacked:

Create distance immediately — Move away from the aggressor and toward populated or well‑lit areas.

— Move away from the aggressor and toward populated or well‑lit areas. Use barriers — Bus benches, poles, or shelters can provide temporary protection.

— Bus benches, poles, or shelters can provide temporary protection. Call 911 quickly — Even if you escape, report the incident immediately.

— Even if you escape, report the incident immediately. Seek medical care — Head injuries, especially in seniors, can be life‑threatening even without visible symptoms.

— Head injuries, especially in seniors, can be life‑threatening even without visible symptoms. Provide suspect details — Clothing, height, direction of travel, and any distinguishing features help investigators.

Ongoing Investigation Santa Ana Police urge anyone with information about the suspect’s identity to contact Police Investigative Specialist V. Lee at 714‑245‑8375 or vlee@santa-ana.org.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related