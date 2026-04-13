CA Insurance Commissioner candidate urges reforms to our insurance system

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — California Insurance Commissioner candidate Patrick Wolff is releasing a new statewide digital ad this morning, delivering a sharp and compelling message about the failures of California’s insurance system – and the urgent need for reform.

The ad, directed and produced by veteran political strategist and ad maker Mark Putnam, has fun showing Wolff in the roles of a pilot, a dentist and a ship’s captain. But the humor makes a serious point: the role of Insurance Commissioner is a technical role that requires insurance expertise and experience. Wolff has that expertise and experience; his opponents do not.

Putnam, widely regarded as one of the most influential ad makers in modern politics, brings decades of experience crafting high-impact, viral campaign messaging. His work has shaped presidential campaigns and helped elect leaders across the country, making his collaboration with Wolff a notable moment in the race.

“This ad is fun to watch while telling an essential truth,” said Wolff. “California’s insurance crisis is because our Insurance Commissioner had no relevant experience in insurance. Families are losing coverage, premiums are skyrocketing, and the insurance crisis is hurting our economy. That’s not sustainable – and it’s not acceptable.”

The ad underscores Wolff’s campaign focus: bringing fairness, transparency, and accountability to California’s insurance market. It also reinforces his core message that the current system has been mismanaged – and that voters have a clear choice in 2026.

Wolff is a financial analyst with 20 years of experience analyzing the insurance industry and who previously built a home and auto insurance brokerage at a major bank. He is a reform candidate focused on holding insurance companies accountable, increasing choice and competition, lowering costs, and improving transparency. If elected Insurance Commissioner, Wolff promises to be “a Wolff on your side.”

The ad will be released publicly tomorrow across digital platforms.

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