Major upgrades to WIC food packages start today

LOS ANGELES — Starting April 13, California families enrolled in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, known as WIC, will have access to a significantly updated list of approved foods, including oat milk, pea milk, fresh herbs, whole wheat bagels, fruit-flavored yogurts, expanded cereal options, canned fish and more.

The changes represent the most significant update to the WIC food package in years, and they are rooted in the latest nutrition science. PHFE WIC, a program of Heluna Health and the largest WIC agency in the country, serves families across Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties and is helping connect participants to these new benefits.

The revisions are based on recommendations from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine and the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2020-2025, and incorporate feedback gathered during a public comment period in 2022. Shannon E. Whaley, Ph.D., director of research and evaluation at PHFE WIC, was among the experts who served on the National Academies committee that spent years developing the science-based recommendations that now underpin these changes.

“These changes reflect years of rigorous research into the foods that families need during the critical window of pregnancy and early childhood,” Whaley said.

What’s changing

The updated food packages are designed to be more nutritious, more culturally accommodating and more flexible for families. Some highlights:

Plant-based milk options. Oat milk blend and pea milk are now WIC-approved, a welcome addition for the many California families who prefer dairy-free alternatives. To qualify, manufacturers reformulated their products to meet U.S. Department of Agriculture protein and nutrient requirements, making these options genuinely nutritious substitutes.

More fruits and vegetables, less juice. All parents and children will now receive $3 more per month in cash value for fresh, frozen and canned fruits and vegetables, replacing juice as a default benefit. Families who prefer juice can ask their WIC counselor to swap the $3 cash value benefit. This change reflects ongoing input from WIC families and the science weighing juice’s vitamin C content against its high sugar content.

More whole grain options. New additions include 100% whole wheat bagels, whole wheat pita bread, whole wheat English muffins, corn masa flour and whole grain cornmeal, alongside expanded cereal options and larger package sizes. These additions make it easier for families to find whole grain staples that reflect their culinary traditions.

More yogurt flavors. In addition to plain, vanilla and strawberry, families can now choose fruit-flavored yogurts including peach, mango, blueberry and strawberry-banana.

Fresh herbs. Families can use their fruits and vegetables benefit to purchase fresh herbs like cilantro, parsley, basil, mint and rosemary at WIC-authorized grocery stores and farmers markets.

Canned fish for all families. All parents and children on WIC will now receive canned fish, including salmon, sardines and light tuna, as a standard part of their food package. Previously, canned fish was only available to fully breastfeeding mothers. Canned fish is an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, protein, vitamin D and iron. WIC families have access to nutrition counselors, including registered dietitians, who can provide guidance on how much and what kinds of fish are appropriate for their children.

New flexibility for baby food. Parents of infants 6-12 months can now choose to swap some or all of their monthly jarred baby food for a cash value benefit for fresh, frozen or canned fruits and vegetables. As interest in baby-led feeding approaches has grown, this change gives parents meaningful options to support their baby’s development in ways that fit their family.

Why these changes matter

WIC is one of the most cost-effective public health programs in the country. Research has consistently shown that WIC participation improves birth outcomes and maternal health and generates significant Medicaid cost savings. Despite this, fewer than half of eligible families are currently enrolled.

Experts at PHFE WIC believe these updates have real potential to bring more qualifying families into the program, particularly those who may have previously felt that WIC’s food offerings did not reflect their cultural traditions or family preferences.

“These exciting changes and greater variety of food choices are expected to appeal to families while supporting healthy eating and good nutrition,” said Denise Gee, executive director of PHFE WIC.

Families can check their updated food benefits using the California WIC App, which will reflect all changes as of April 13. The updated WIC Shopping Guide is also available at MyFamily.WIC.ca.gov. WIC staff can answer questions about new foods, food allergies and dietary needs at any appointment.

About PHFE WIC

PHFE WIC, a program of Heluna Health, is the largest WIC agency in the country. The program serves parents, infants and children in Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties. PHFE WIC is nationally recognized as a leader and innovator in nutrition education, breastfeeding support, staff training, customer service and outreach to community partners.

About Heluna Health

For more than 50 years, Heluna Health has collaborated with community-based organizations, public health agencies, health care systems, providers and policymakers to enhance services that expand access to disease prevention, treatment, care and social resources. Heluna Health is at the forefront of efforts to research, develop and implement community-led interventions fostering systemic change and improved health outcomes.

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