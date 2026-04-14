Most California workers want to upskill, but half are lost on which credentials matter

Instructure, the leading learning technology ecosystem and maker of Canvas Learning Management System (LMS) and Canvas Career, today released new research examining learning, skills and workforce readiness across California.

The findings show strong demand for skills development alongside widespread confusion around credentials, making it harder for workers to translate learning into economic mobility at a time when employers are increasingly hiring for skills and workers are navigating more frequent career changes. This disconnect also makes it more difficult for employers to identify qualified talent and align hiring with evolving skill needs.

Among the findings:

84% of workers are interested in upskilling

75% say their work is skills-based

69% say they feel unprepared for today’s workforce

47% say they are unsure which credentials employers value

78% say transferring credentials is more difficult than it should be

90% support more standardized credentials across education and workforce systems

The study, conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Instructure, surveyed adults across California who are working or seeking work. As one of the largest and most dynamic labor markets in the country, California serves as a leading indicator of how skills-based pathways are reshaping education and employment.

The findings reflect a workforce that is actively building new skills while navigating uncertainty about how to apply them. At the same time, the research highlights challenges in how workers understand and use credentials to advance across education and employment.

Credentials, including certificates, certifications and digital records of learning, are designed to help individuals demonstrate skills to employers and move more easily between education and work. When credentials are difficult to interpret or transfer, they can create friction for both workers and employers trying to identify and validate skills.

“California workers are ready to build relevant skills and move into new opportunities, but the systems around them haven’t fully caught up,” said Melissa Loble, chief academic officer at Instructure. “When 90% of workers say credentials need to be clearer and more consistent, that’s a strong signal there’s an opportunity to make it easier for people to turn learning into real economic mobility.”

With broad support for clearer and more standardized credentials, the findings point to an opportunity to reduce friction in how skills are understood, shared and valued across education and employment. The survey results offer a state-level view into how Californians are navigating learning and work as skills-based paths continue to expand.

To read the full report, please click here.

Survey Method

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Instructure from February 9 – 18, 2026, among 507 adults ages 18 and older who reside in California and are employed full-time, part-time, or self-employed, or looking for work. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 5.8 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. This credible interval will be wider among subsets of the surveyed population of interest. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Brian Watkins at brian.watkins@instructure.com.

About Instructure

Instructure is shaping the future of learning by delivering a future-ready ecosystem that helps learners thrive in tomorrow’s landscape. Our vision is to drive a future where education technology seamlessly amplifies human potential, empowering people to excel in a perpetually changing world. The Instructure ecosystem supports educators, institutions, and learners across K-12, higher education, and the workforce—enhancing experiences at every age, every stage, and every pivotal transition. Discover more at Instructure.com.

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