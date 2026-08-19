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Alcohol Brea Crime Drugs Public Safety

Brea Police announce Aug. 21 DUI Checkpoint: What drivers need to know

ByArt Pedroza

Aug 19, 2026

The Brea Police Department has issued a public notice for an upcoming DUI checkpoint scheduled for Friday, August 21, 2026, from 8 PM to 2 AM at an undisclosed location within city limits. These operations are a core part of Orange County’s ongoing efforts to reduce impaired‑driving crashes, which remain a persistent threat on local roadways.

Where Brea Usually Conducts DUI Checkpoints

Brea PD routinely conducts DUI and traffic‑safety checkpoints in areas with higher collision rates, nightlife traffic, and prior DUI‑related incidents. Common checkpoint zones historically include:

  • Imperial Highway & Brea Boulevard
  • Lambert Road & State College Boulevard
  • Birch Street near Downtown Brea
  • Associated Road near CSUF corridor

These intersections see heavy weekend traffic and have been the site of multiple impaired‑driving arrests over the years.

Charges Drivers Typically Face at DUI Checkpoints

A DUI checkpoint can uncover a wide range of violations. Drivers arrested during such operations may face:

  • DUI (VC 23152) — Alcohol or drug impairment
  • Driving with BAC ≥0.08
  • Driving without a license
  • Driving on a suspended license
  • Open container violations
  • Probation violations

If narcotics, weapons, or other contraband are discovered, additional felony charges may apply.

Penalties, Fees, and Vehicle Impound Costs

Drivers arrested for DUI in Brea typically face:

  • Base fines ranging from $390 to over $5,000 depending on enhancements
  • Court fees often exceeding $1,000
  • Mandatory DUI classes (3–9 months)
  • License suspension of 4–12 months
  • Probation (3–5 years)
  • Jail time for aggravating factors such as high BAC or prior DUIs

Vehicle Impound Fees: If a vehicle is impounded during a DUI arrest, drivers can expect:

  • Tow fee: $250–$350
  • Daily storage: $50–$75 per day
  • Administrative release fee: $150–$300

Total impound costs often exceed $500–$900, depending on how long the vehicle remains in storage.

Impact on Auto Insurance

A DUI arrest in Brea has long‑term financial consequences:

  • Premium increases of 100–200%
  • Mandatory SR‑22 filing for reinstatement
  • High‑risk driver classification for 3–10 years
  • Possible policy cancellation

Insurers view DUIs as one of the most severe risk indicators, especially when combined with nighttime enforcement stops.

DUI Trends in Brea and North Orange County

North Orange County agencies—including Brea, Fullerton, Placentia, and Yorba Linda—continue to report steady DUI enforcement activity. Regional data shows:

  • Orange County averages over 1,200 DUI‑related crashes per year
  • Approximately 30% of fatal collisions statewide involve impaired drivers
  • Brea PD conducts multiple DUI operations annually, often in partnership with CHP and neighboring agencies

Examples of Serious DUI Crashes in the Brea Area

Several high‑profile incidents underscore the dangers of impaired driving:

  • Brea Boulevard near Birch Street: A late‑night DUI crash resulted in severe injuries after a driver ran a red light and struck a turning vehicle.
  • Imperial Highway corridor: Multiple DUI collisions have occurred near shopping centers, including a fatal crash involving a speeding impaired driver who lost control.
  • State College Boulevard: A DUI driver collided with a pedestrian in a crosswalk, leading to life‑altering injuries and felony charges.

These incidents highlight why checkpoints remain a critical tool for prevention.

Tips for Drivers to Stay Out of Trouble

Simple planning can prevent arrests, injuries, and financial devastation:

  • Use rideshare services such as Uber or Lyft
  • Designate a sober driver before drinking
  • Avoid e‑bike or e‑motorcycle riding while impaired
  • Plan your route and avoid late‑night driving after drinking
  • Stay overnight if attending events involving alcohol

Community Impact

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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