Santa Ana Fiestas Patrias 2026: full schedule, parade details, street closures and safety info

Santa Ana’s annual Fiestas Patrias celebration returns Sept. 12–13 with a full weekend of music, food, culture, and the beloved Main Street parade. This comprehensive guide brings together all official city postings, event details, performance schedules, street closures, historical context, and a clear-eyed look at public‑safety concerns—including whether attendees should worry about ICE presence at a major cultural event in a sanctuary city.

Fiestas Patrias 2026 Overview

The City of Santa Ana will celebrate Mexican Independence Day and broader Hispanic heritage with a two‑day festival in Downtown Santa Ana. The event is free, family‑friendly, and open to the public. Expect live entertainment, artisan vendors, authentic food, carnival rides, cultural exhibitors, and the traditional El Grito de Independencia ceremony.

Key Event Details

Saturday, Sept. 12 — Festival from Noon–11 p.m.

— Festival from Sunday, Sept. 13 — Parade 11 a.m.–1 p.m. , festival Noon–10 p.m.

— Parade , festival Location: Downtown Santa Ana

Downtown Santa Ana Livestream: Facebook, YouTube, Spectrum TV Channel 3

Facebook, YouTube, Spectrum TV Channel 3 Beer Garden: $5 wristband; 21+ with valid ID

Saturday, Sept. 12 – Full Schedule

Carnival rides, vendors, food, cultural exhibitors

Beer garden open Noon–9:30 p.m.

Main Stage Performances: 4 p.m. — Banda La Prestigiosa 5 p.m. — Lety Lopez 6 p.m. — Los Cadetes de Linares 7 p.m. — El Grito Ceremony 8 p.m. — Grupo Escolta 9 p.m. — Lorenzo Méndez con Banda



Sunday, Sept. 13 – Full Schedule

Parade: 11 a.m.–1 p.m. on Main Street

11 a.m.–1 p.m. on Main Street Livestream available for remote viewers

Festival continues Noon–10 p.m.

Beer garden open Noon–8:30 p.m.

Main Stage Performances: 3 p.m. — Tina Aldana Band 4 p.m. — Los de Santa Ana 5 p.m. — Elia Fery 6 p.m. — Joan y Su Elite 7 p.m. — Los Rojos 8 p.m. — Mariachi Los Camperos 9 p.m. — Legado 7



Street Closures for Sept. 11–14

To accommodate the festival and parade, Santa Ana will implement extensive street closures. Downtown parking structures remain open.

Festival Area Closures (Sept. 11, 5 a.m. – Sept. 14, 5 p.m.)

French Street – 5th to 4th

– 5th to 4th 4th Street – Broadway to Mortimer

– Broadway to Mortimer 3rd Street – Sycamore to Minter

– Sycamore to Minter Sycamore Street – 5th to 3rd

– 5th to 3rd Main Street – 5th to 1st

– 5th to 1st Bush Street – 5th to 1st

– 5th to 1st Spurgeon Street – 5th to 1st

Parade Closures (Sept. 13, 4 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

Main Street – 17th to 5th

– 17th to 5th Sycamore Street – 17th to 5th

– 17th to 5th Civic Center Drive – Broadway to Bush

– Broadway to Bush 16th, 15th, 14th Streets – Main/Broadway to Bush

– Main/Broadway to Bush Washington Ave – Broadway to Bush

– Broadway to Bush 11th–8th Streets – Main/Broadway to Bush

– Main/Broadway to Bush Santa Ana Blvd – Broadway to Bush

Where to Park for Santa Ana Fiestas Patrias 2026

Downtown Santa Ana parking structures will remain open throughout the entire festival and parade, even during the major street closures scheduled from Sept. 11–14. Because traffic delays are expected, the City encourages attendees to arrive early and use designated public parking facilities rather than circling closed streets.

Recommended Parking Locations

City Parking Structures — All municipal garages in the downtown core will be open and accessible from perimeter streets not affected by closures.

— All municipal garages in the downtown core will be open and accessible from perimeter streets not affected by closures. Private Lots — Several privately operated lots near Broadway, Ross, and Main typically offer event‑day parking.

— Several privately operated lots near Broadway, Ross, and Main typically offer event‑day parking. Street Parking — Limited metered parking may be available outside the closure zone; meters and posted restrictions remain in effect.

— Limited metered parking may be available outside the closure zone; meters and posted restrictions remain in effect. Ride‑Share Drop‑Off Zones — Using Uber/Lyft can help avoid congestion; drop‑off points are usually placed just outside the festival perimeter.

Best Practices for Attendees

Plan your route around the Main Street and Sycamore closures , which affect north–south travel.

, which affect north–south travel. Expect delays near Civic Center Drive and Santa Ana Boulevard during parade hours.

and during parade hours. Consider parking north of 17th Street or west of Broadway for easier access.

or for easier access. Allow extra time if arriving between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday, when parade traffic peaks.

History of Fiestas Patrias in Santa Ana

Santa Ana’s Fiestas Patrias celebration dates back decades, evolving from small community gatherings into one of Orange County’s largest cultural festivals. Historically centered around Mexican Independence Day, the event grew as Santa Ana’s Latino population expanded, becoming a showcase of regional pride, cultural preservation, and civic identity. Over time, the city incorporated major musical acts, televised coverage, and a parade that now attracts thousands. The annual El Grito ceremony—echoing the historic call for independence—has become a symbolic moment of unity for families across generations.

History of Fiestas Patrias in Latin America

Fiestas Patrias refers broadly to national independence celebrations across Latin America. In Mexico, the holiday commemorates Sept. 16, 1810, when Father Miguel Hidalgo delivered the Grito de Dolores, igniting the war for independence from Spain. Across Latin America, Fiestas Patrias celebrations often include parades, folkloric performances, civic ceremonies, and community gatherings. Countries such as Chile, Peru, Guatemala, and Costa Rica each have their own versions, but the shared themes—liberty, cultural pride, and national identity—connect these celebrations across borders.

Should Attendees Worry About ICE at Fiestas Patrias?

Santa Ana is a sanctuary city, and its policies restrict local government cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. Historically, ICE does not conduct enforcement actions at public cultural events, parades, or festivals—especially those hosted by municipal governments.

Sanctuary city protections, combined with the high visibility of the event, make ICE presence extremely unlikely.

Attendees should feel safe participating, and the city has consistently emphasized inclusivity and community trust at major cultural gatherings.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related