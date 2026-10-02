Suspect identified after reported sexual assault inside a CSUF student housing residence

FULLERTON, Calif. – California State University, Fullerton police have identified and contacted a suspect in connection with a reported sexual assault that allegedly occurred inside a campus housing residence on Sept. 30, according to two campus safety alerts issued by the CSUF Police Department.

The initial Timely Warning stated that CSUF police received information during the evening of Sept. 30 regarding a sexual assault reported to have occurred earlier that day at approximately 11 a.m. inside a student housing residence. The survivor reported that the suspect was unknown to them.

Police initially described the suspect as a man appearing to be about 20 years old, approximately 6-foot-3, with very short black hair, wearing a black hoodie and gray sweatpants.

In an update issued Thursday, CSUF police announced that investigators identified, located and contacted the suspect at approximately 1:45 p.m. The department stated that, based on the information currently available, there is no ongoing threat to the campus community.

The university has not released the suspect’s name, age, booking status, arrest status or any criminal charges as of this publication.

The investigation remains ongoing.

What Charges Could the Suspect Face?

Because authorities have not disclosed the specific allegations or circumstances, it is not yet possible to determine the exact charges that prosecutors may pursue.

Depending on the facts developed during the investigation, possible California felony charges in sexual assault cases can include:

Rape (Penal Code §261)

Sexual penetration by force or fear (Penal Code §289)

Sexual battery (Penal Code §243.4)

Assault with intent to commit rape (Penal Code §220)

False imprisonment associated with a sexual assault investigation (Penal Code §236)

Potential penalties can range from county jail sentences in some sexual battery cases to multiple years in state prison and mandatory sex offender registration for more serious offenses.

Authorities have not alleged any specific criminal violation, and no charging decision has been announced. Any suspect remains presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

Sexual Assaults Remain a Major Campus Safety Concern

The CSUF warning was issued under the federal Jeanne Clery Act, which requires colleges and universities receiving federal funding to notify campus communities about certain crimes that may pose a ongoing or continuing safety concern.

Research and campus crime data have consistently shown that residence halls and student housing environments are among the locations where many campus sexual assaults are reported. A review of California campus Clery data found that a significant share of reported sexual assaults occurred in university housing facilities.

What College Students Can Do to Reduce Their Risk

Campus experts stress that responsibility for sexual violence rests solely with offenders. However, students can take steps to enhance their personal safety:

Keep residence hall and apartment doors locked.

Do not allow unknown individuals to “tailgate” into secured housing facilities.

Trust instincts and leave situations that feel unsafe.

Stay connected with friends when attending parties or social events.

Intervene safely or seek help when witnessing concerning behavior.

Report suspicious activity immediately to campus police.

Learn campus emergency resources and escort programs.

Utilize confidential advocacy and counseling services when needed.

CSUF’s own prevention guidance emphasizes affirmative consent, bystander intervention and supporting survivors who come forward.

California Universities Reporting Large Numbers of Campus Sexual Assaults

Based on publicly reported Clery Act data cited in a 2026 analysis of California universities, the campuses with some of the largest numbers of reported rapes in recent reporting years included:

UCLA – 61 reported rapes UC Berkeley – 61 reported rapes Stanford University – 31 reported rapes University of Southern California (USC) – significant reported cases, though below the UC campuses noted above

It is important to note that higher numbers do not necessarily mean a campus is less safe. Larger universities often have larger populations and, in some cases, more robust reporting systems that encourage survivors to come forward. Federal Clery statistics reflect reported incidents and not necessarily convictions.

Anyone With Information Asked to Contact Police

CSUF Police Investigations is asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information related to the case to contact Detective Peterson through the department’s investigative unit at(657) 278-2902.

Anyone experiencing an emergency should call or text 911. CSUF also offers confidential advocacy services through TitanTHRIVE and counseling support through Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS).

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