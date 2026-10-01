Santa Ana Councilmember Ben Vazquez plans to honor Roman Reyna despite election‑fraud conviction

The Santa Ana City Council’s upcoming agenda includes an item in which Councilmember Ben Vazquez will formally recognize former Councilmember Roman Reyna for “outstanding leadership in the community,” specifically tied to Reyna’s involvement with the Suavecito Foundation’s Youth and Government program.

The recognition is framed as a celebration of civic engagement and youth leadership. But Reyna’s history — particularly his criminal conviction for election fraud — raises serious questions about whether such an honor is appropriate, especially with Vazquez currently running for re‑election.

What Roman Reyna Did and Why He Was Convicted

In 2018, Roman Reyna ran for the Ward 4 seat on the Santa Ana City Council. During that campaign, Reyna submitted nomination paperwork that falsely listed his residence. Investigators later determined that Reyna did not live at the address he claimed, which violated California election law. The Orange County District Attorney charged Reyna with multiple counts related to election fraud. Reyna ultimately pleaded guilty to election‑fraud charges. As part of the settlement, he agreed to:

Resign from the Santa Ana City Council

from the Santa Ana City Council Pay fines and penalties to the City of Santa Ana

to the City of Santa Ana Avoid future violations of election‑law requirements

Public records and city statements have indicated that Reyna still owes money to the City of Santa Ana related to those penalties. This is a key point: the city is preparing to honor someone who has not completed the restitution required by his conviction.

Why This Recognition Is Controversial

Honoring a former elected official convicted of election fraud is inherently controversial. Election integrity is foundational to public trust, and Reyna’s actions directly undermined that trust. Recognizing him for “outstanding leadership” — while he still owes the city money for his misconduct — sends a message that accountability is optional.

This is especially sensitive in Santa Ana, where residents have repeatedly expressed concerns about transparency, ethics, and the conduct of elected officials. The optics of celebrating Reyna’s community work while ignoring his criminal record may strike many as tone‑deaf or politically motivated.

Councilmember Ben Vazquez Is Up for Re‑Election

This agenda item appears at a time when Councilmember Ben Vazquez is actively running for re‑election. Any public recognition he sponsors will naturally be viewed through a political lens. The decision to honor Reyna could be interpreted as:

An attempt to appeal to certain community networks

A gesture toward allies or former political collaborators

A move that risks alienating voters who prioritize ethics and accountability

Whether intentional or not, the timing invites scrutiny.

Reminder: Vazquez’s Positions on Law Enforcement

Our readers are familiar with Councilmember Vazquez’s record, but it is worth reiterating. Vazquez has consistently aligned himself with Santa Ana officials who support reducing traditional law‑enforcement authority and shifting resources away from SAPD. His positions have included:

Advocating limits on arrests of homeless individuals for low‑level offenses

of homeless individuals for low‑level offenses Supporting reallocations of SAPD funding toward social‑service and diversion programs

toward social‑service and diversion programs Backing non‑police crisis‑response models These positions have been praised by some activists but criticized by residents who believe such policies weaken public safety and make enforcement more difficult.

Is It Appropriate to Honor Reyna?

This is the central question. Honoring a former councilmember convicted of election fraud — who still owes the city money — raises legitimate concerns about judgment, ethics, and priorities. Key considerations include:

Public trust: Election fraud is a serious breach of democratic norms.

Election fraud is a serious breach of democratic norms. Accountability: Reyna has not fulfilled his financial obligations to the city.

Reyna has not fulfilled his financial obligations to the city. Political timing: Vazquez is seeking re‑election and may face questions about why he chose to elevate Reyna now.

Vazquez is seeking re‑election and may face questions about why he chose to elevate Reyna now. Message to residents: Recognizing someone convicted of undermining the electoral process may conflict with the values many voters expect from their leaders.

Final Takeaway

The Santa Ana City Council’s decision to place this recognition on the agenda ensures the issue will be discussed publicly. Residents deserve transparency about Reyna’s past, clarity about his unpaid fines, and an explanation from Councilmember Vazquez about why this honor is appropriate at this moment.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related