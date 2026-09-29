A new Beacon Economics study released September 24, 2026 concludes that Santa Ana’s Rent Stabilization Ordinance (RSO) has not improved affordability and is associated with faster rent growth in regulated units.

The analysis, commissioned by the Pacific West Association of REALTORS®, compared older rent‑controlled buildings with newer exempt multifamily properties and found that rents in regulated units increased 1.6 percentage points faster for one‑bedrooms and 2.6 percentage points faster for two‑bedrooms from 2022 to 2025.

Beacon also found no measurable affordability gains for renters in regulated units, with improvements driven primarily by rising household incomes rather than rent caps. The findings mirror national research showing that rent control often reduces housing supply, increases administrative costs, and accelerates rent growth in exempt units.

Who Voted for Santa Ana’s Rent Control Ordinance

Santa Ana adopted its rent‑control ordinance in 2021. The councilmembers who voted in favor were:

Jessie Lopez

Benjamin Vazquez

Johnathan Ryan Hernandez

Van Thai Tran

These members formed the progressive bloc that championed strict rent caps, just‑cause eviction rules, and inflation‑based limits.

Which Rent‑Control Supporters Are on the 2026 Ballot

Based on the City of Santa Ana’s official 2026 election page, the following rent‑control supporters are running for reelection:

Jessie Lopez – She is running against David Penaloza for the State Assembly

– She is running against David Penaloza for the State Assembly Benjamin Vazquez – He is running for reelection

Councilmember Jessie Lopez, a supporter of Santa Ana’s rent‑control ordinance, previously faced an unlawful detainer lawsuit filed by her landlord alleging non‑payment of rent. The case, reported by local media at the time, highlighted Lopez’s own financial challenges as she advocated for tenant protections citywide. Lopez disputed aspects of the landlord’s claims, and the matter proceeded through the standard court process.

The following rent‑control supporters are not on the 2026 ballot:

Johnathan Ryan Hernandez

Van Thai Tran

Candidate‑by‑Candidate Rent Control Positions for 2026

The City of Santa Ana’s official 2026 candidate list includes races for Mayor, Ward 2, Ward 4, and Ward 6. Candidate Statements were reviewed to determine whether each candidate supports rent control.

Mayor

Valerie Amezcua – Opposes rent control; supports statewide protections only.

– Opposes rent control; supports statewide protections only. Dwayne Shipp – No stated support for rent control.

– No stated support for rent control. Dan Shimell – No stated support for rent control.

Ward 2

Benjamin Vazquez (Incumbent) – Supports rent control; voted for the ordinance.

– Supports rent control; voted for the ordinance. Selica Diaz – Supports tenant protections; does not explicitly endorse rent control.

Ward 4

Phil Bacerra (Incumbent) – Opposes rent control; voted against the ordinance.

– Opposes rent control; voted against the ordinance. Sandra De Anda – Supports rent control; advocates for tenant‑focused housing policy.

Ward 6

Giovanni Chavez – Supports tenant protections; does not explicitly endorse rent control.

– Supports tenant protections; does not explicitly endorse rent control. Isuri S. Ramos – Supports tenant protections; does not explicitly endorse rent control.

Summary: Who Supports Rent Control in 2026

Based strictly on official Candidate Statements and public voting records, the candidates who clearly support rent control are:

Benjamin Vazquez

Sandra De Anda

Candidates who oppose rent control or support only statewide protections:

Valerie Amezcua

Phil Bacerra

Dwayne Shipp

Dan Shimell

Candidates who support tenant protections but do not explicitly endorse rent control:

Selica Diaz

Giovanni Chavez

Isuri S. Ramos

How Other Large Orange County Cities Handle Rent Control

Santa Ana is the only major city in Orange County with a local rent‑control ordinance stricter than state law. Other cities rely solely on California’s statewide cap (AB 1482), which limits annual increases to 5% plus inflation, up to 10%.

Anaheim uses development incentives and large‑scale multifamily construction.

uses development incentives and large‑scale multifamily construction. Garden Grove relies on redevelopment tools and mixed‑use zoning.

relies on redevelopment tools and mixed‑use zoning. Huntington Beach historically opposes rent caps and emphasizes property rights.

historically opposes rent caps and emphasizes property rights. Irvine uses master‑planned development and inclusionary housing.

uses master‑planned development and inclusionary housing. Orange supports statewide protections only.

supports statewide protections only. Long Beach and Ontario have no local rent control beyond state law.

Beacon found that in these peer cities, the difference in annual rent growth between older and newer units was 0.7 percentage points for one‑bedrooms and 0.6 percentage points for two‑bedrooms, far lower than Santa Ana’s 1.6 and 2.6 percentage‑point gaps.

History of Failed Rent Control Ordinances in the United States

Economists have studied rent control for decades, and the consensus across major research institutions is consistent: rent control often reduces housing supply and increases long‑term rents.

New York City experienced widespread unit withdrawal, deteriorating buildings, and a shadow market for regulated apartments.

experienced widespread unit withdrawal, deteriorating buildings, and a shadow market for regulated apartments. San Francisco saw landlords remove units from the market, reducing supply by 15% , according to a Stanford study.

saw landlords remove units from the market, reducing supply by , according to a Stanford study. Cambridge, Massachusetts saw housing quality improve and construction surge after rent control was repealed in 1994.

Common outcomes include reduced investment in older buildings, higher rents in exempt units, increased condo conversions, lower vacancy rates, slower housing production, and higher administrative costs.

What This Means for Santa Ana

Santa Ana’s rent‑control ordinance was intended to stabilize costs for long‑term tenants, but the data shows:

Regulated units experienced faster rent growth than newer units.

than newer units. Affordability did not improve for rent‑controlled households.

improve for rent‑controlled households. The city’s vacancy rate remains tight at 3.8% , well below the national average.

, well below the national average. Nearly half of all renter households live in regulated units.

live in regulated units. Administrative costs for enforcement range from $2.3 million to $3 million annually.

Beacon Economics concludes that Santa Ana’s ordinance has not meaningfully improved affordability and has not addressed the underlying causes of rising housing costs. The study recommends focusing on expanding housing supply, reducing barriers to development, and allowing the market to respond more flexibly to demand.

The councilmembers who voted for Santa Ana’s rent‑control ordinance are aligned with Bernie Sanders‑style progressive politics and DSA‑affiliated tenant groups. Critics argue that this bloc embraces socialist‑inspired economic policies that have historically failed in major U.S. cities, producing reduced housing supply, higher long‑term rents, and worsening affordability — outcomes now reflected in Santa Ana’s own data.

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