63‑year‑old man dies after being struck by SUV in Garden Grove

A 63‑year‑old male pedestrian died after being struck by a tan 2012 Chevrolet Suburban on September 29, 2026, at approximately 3:48 p.m. in the 10900 block of Chapman Avenue in Garden Grove.

A Garden Grove Police Officer witnessed the collision and found the victim in the roadway with traumatic injuries. Officers provided aid until Orange County Fire Authority paramedics transported him to UCI Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. The case is assigned to the Garden Grove Police Department’s Neighborhood Traffic Unit. Witnesses or anyone with video footage are urged to contact Investigator Reed at GGPD Traffic Unit.

Fatal Pedestrian Collision Trends in Orange County (Past Five Years)

Fatal pedestrian collisions in Orange County have increased over the past five years, reflecting a broader statewide trend. Based on CHP SWITRS data and county transportation safety reports, the numbers have risen as follows:

2021: 57 fatalities

57 fatalities 2022: 63 fatalities

63 fatalities 2023: 68 fatalities

68 fatalities 2024: 71 fatalities

71 fatalities 2025: 74 fatalities

This marks a 30% increase since 2021. The rise aligns with statewide increases driven by higher vehicle speeds, distracted driving, and more pedestrian activity in dense urban corridors.

Did Fatalities Increase After California Legalized Jaywalking?

California’s “Freedom to Walk Act,” effective January 1, 2023, decriminalized safe jaywalking when no immediate hazard is present. After implementation:

Orange County pedestrian fatalities increased from 63 (2022) to 68 (2023)

to Statewide pedestrian fatalities increased approximately 5–7% While the law may have encouraged more mid‑block crossings, experts emphasize that the increase is multifactorial. Contributing factors include post‑pandemic traffic volume, widespread smartphone distraction, and the growing number of SUVs and trucks, which statistically cause more severe pedestrian injuries.

Top Five OC Cities for Fatal Pedestrian Collisions

According to CHP SWITRS data from 2021–2025, the cities with the highest fatal pedestrian counts are:

Santa Ana

Anaheim

Garden Grove

Orange

Westminster These cities share high‑traffic arterials, dense commercial corridors, and large pedestrian populations.

Recent Examples of Fatal Pedestrian Collisions in OC

Lake Forest (Sept. 2026): 83‑year‑old man killed; driver arrested for DUI.

83‑year‑old man killed; driver arrested for DUI. Midway City (Sept. 2026): Pedestrian killed in a hit‑and‑run involving a silver sedan.

Pedestrian killed in a hit‑and‑run involving a silver sedan. Orange (Sept. 2026): Two trapped after a pole‑strike collision; DUI suspected.

Two trapped after a pole‑strike collision; DUI suspected. Santa Ana (Aug. 2026): Fatal crosswalk collision on Bristol Street.

Fatal crosswalk collision on Bristol Street. Anaheim (July 2026): Elderly pedestrian struck near Euclid Avenue.

Possible Criminal Charges for the Garden Grove Driver

The driver remained at the scene and no impairment has been publicly reported. Potential charges depend on investigative findings:

Vehicular Manslaughter (PC 192(c)) if negligence or unsafe driving is established

(PC 192(c)) if negligence or unsafe driving is established Failure to Yield (CVC 21950) if the pedestrian was in a crosswalk

(CVC 21950) if the pedestrian was in a crosswalk Unsafe Speed (CVC 22350) if speed contributed

(CVC 22350) if speed contributed Distracted Driving (CVC 23123.5) if phone use is confirmed If investigators determine the pedestrian entered the roadway unexpectedly, charges may not be filed. The Orange County District Attorney will make the final determination.

Impact on the Driver’s Auto Insurance

A fatal collision triggers significant insurance consequences:

Major premium increases for 3–7 years

Possible policy cancellation

Civil liability exposure, including wrongful‑death claims

Potential denial of coverage if criminal negligence is proven Even without criminal charges, insurers classify fatal pedestrian collisions as severe at‑fault incidents.

Why These Accidents Happen

Fatal pedestrian collisions in Orange County commonly involve:

High vehicle speeds on wide arterial roads

Distracted driving due to smartphones and infotainment systems

Poor visibility at dusk and nighttime

Mid‑block crossings and pedestrians emerging from between vehicles

Large SUVs and trucks causing more severe injuries

Drivers failing to scan crosswalks before turning Chapman Avenue is a high‑volume corridor with frequent pedestrian activity, increasing collision risk.

Safety Tips for Drivers

Slow down on major arterials and near intersections

Scan crosswalks before turning

Avoid distractions and keep phones out of reach

Use headlights early in the evening

Expect pedestrians in commercial zones and mid‑block areas

Safety Tips for Pedestrians

Use marked crosswalks whenever possible

Make eye contact with drivers before crossing

Wear bright or reflective clothing at night

Avoid stepping into traffic from between parked cars

Stay alert and avoid phone use while crossing

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