Elderly woman arrested after allegedly luring and running over her own puppy in Santa Ana

A 75-year-old Anheim woman named Hahn Nguyen has been arrested in one of the most disturbing animal cruelty cases to emerge in Orange County in recent years after Santa Ana police say she intentionally lured her own 9-month-old pit bull puppy beneath a minivan and ran the dog over.

According to investigators, the puppy, named Blackey, died from injuries sustained in the incident.

The case drew widespread public outrage after the Santa Ana Police Department released surveillance footage and asked for help identifying the driver.

Within hours, detectives used Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) technology to identify the vehicle, trace it to an Anaheim residence, and arrest Hahn Nguyen. Police say Nguyen admitted owning and abandoning Blackey.

What Police Say Happened

According to Santa Ana police, Animal Services responded on September 8 to the area near 900 W. Park Lane after receiving reports of a deceased black-and-white pit bull mix. A witness told authorities a woman driving a minivan appeared to have intentionally run over the dog.

Investigators spent weeks canvassing the neighborhood and reviewing surveillance footage. Police say the video showed an older Honda Odyssey parked near the scene around 9:15 a.m. The driver allegedly removed the puppy from the vehicle, placed the animal underneath the minivan, set food nearby, and slowly drove forward as the puppy approached the food. Authorities say the rear driver’s-side tire rolled over the puppy and the vehicle remained stopped on top of the animal for approximately 15 seconds before leaving the area.

The puppy later died from the injuries.

Arrest Made Through License Plate Reader Technology

Because surveillance video did not clearly capture a license plate, investigators initially faced significant challenges identifying the suspect. Police ultimately used ALPR technology to connect the vehicle to an Anaheim address. Detectives arrested Nguyen on October 1 and located the suspected vehicle inside her garage.

The rapid identification of the suspect after the footage was publicly released has been highlighted by law enforcement as an example of how modern investigative technology can assist animal cruelty investigations.

Charges Filed Against Nguyen

Police booked Nguyen on suspicion of:

Penal Code 597(a) Animal Cruelty

Penal Code 597s(a) Animal Abandonment

Under California Penal Code 597(a), it is a crime to maliciously and intentionally maim, torture, wound, or kill an animal. The statute specifically applies to intentionally killing a living animal.

Penal Code 597s addresses animal abandonment and makes it unlawful to abandon animals without making proper arrangements for their care.

What Penalties Could She Face?

Animal cruelty under Penal Code 597 is considered a “wobbler” offense in California, meaning prosecutors can pursue it as either a misdemeanor or a felony depending on the facts of the case, the defendant’s criminal history, and other aggravating or mitigating circumstances.

Potential penalties for the animal cruelty charge include:

Up to one year in county jail if charged as a misdemeanor.

Felony imprisonment and a significant term of custody if charged and convicted as a felony.

Fines of up to $20,000.

Court-ordered counseling, probation conditions, and restrictions on future animal ownership in some cases.

The abandonment charge could add additional criminal penalties, fines, probation conditions, and court orders related to animal ownership.

Because the allegations involve a deliberate plan, use of food to lure the animal, and a prolonged period with the vehicle stopped atop the puppy, prosecutors could argue the conduct demonstrates intentional and malicious cruelty. If prosecutors pursue felony charges, the case would be treated far more seriously than a typical neglect or abandonment case.

It is important to note that Nguyen has only been arrested and charged. Any sentence would ultimately depend on charging decisions by prosecutors, the evidence presented in court, plea negotiations, and the outcome of judicial proceedings.

What Might Have Motivated Such a Crime?

At this stage, investigators have not publicly disclosed a motive, and any definitive explanation would be speculative.

However, animal cruelty experts often cite several factors that can contribute to severe abuse cases:

Financial hardship related to pet ownership.

Frustration with behavioral problems.

Cognitive decline or mental health issues.

Lack of understanding about responsible pet surrender options.

Intentional violence or disregard for animal suffering.

There is currently no public evidence establishing which, if any, of these factors played a role in this case. Until additional information emerges through court proceedings, motive remains unknown.

Animal Cruelty Remains a Major Problem in the United States

Animal welfare organizations and law enforcement agencies continue to report thousands of animal cruelty investigations annually across the United States.

Research has consistently found that animal abuse cases often overlap with other forms of violence, including domestic violence, child abuse, and elder abuse. Because of these connections, many agencies now treat animal cruelty as a significant public safety issue rather than simply an animal welfare concern.

The FBI began collecting animal cruelty data separately through its National Incident-Based Reporting System to improve tracking and enforcement efforts nationwide. Animal welfare advocates argue that stronger reporting requirements and public awareness have contributed to increased arrests and prosecutions in recent years.

What Pet Owners Should Do Instead of Abandoning an Animal

The death of Blackey also highlights a critical issue: pet owners have safer and legal alternatives if they can no longer care for an animal.

In Orange County, California, options include:

Surrendering a pet through Orange County Animal Care.

Contacting municipal animal shelters.

Working with breed-specific rescue organizations.

Seeking placement through nonprofit rescue groups.

Using pet rehoming services that screen potential adopters.

Asking veterinarians for referrals to rescue programs.

Requesting temporary assistance from animal welfare organizations during financial hardship.

Many rescues and shelters can provide food assistance, behavioral support, spay-neuter resources, medical referrals, or rehoming help before a situation reaches a crisis point.

Abandoning an animal is not only dangerous and inhumane, it can also result in criminal prosecution.

Community Reaction and Next Steps

The case quickly generated intense public reaction after surveillance footage became public. Many residents expressed shock at allegations that a young puppy was intentionally lured beneath a vehicle and killed. The rapid identification of the suspect demonstrates the growing role of surveillance systems, community tips, and license plate reader technology in investigating animal cruelty crimes.

As the criminal case moves forward, prosecutors will determine whether to pursue misdemeanor or felony charges and what penalties they believe are appropriate. For now, the death of Blackey has become a stark reminder of both the consequences of animal abuse and the resources available to pet owners who can no longer care for their animals.

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