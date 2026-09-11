Fri. Sep 11th, 2026
California Orange County OSHA Safety Santa Ana Weather

Cal/OSHA issues another heat alert: What SoCal employers must do now

ByArt Pedroza

Sep 11, 2026

With temperatures surging into the triple digits across Southern California, Cal/OSHA has issued a statewide September Heat Alert reminding employers that heat illness protections are not optional—they are legally required. This week’s heat advisories and extreme heat warnings cover Los Angeles County, San Bernardino County, Riverside County, San Diego County, Imperial Valley and much of the Central Valley and Bay Area.

For SoCal businesses, this means immediate compliance steps to avoid worker injuries, Cal/OSHA citations and costly liability.

Heat Alerts Across Southern California

  • Los Angeles County: Malibu Coast, Palos Verdes Hills, Downtown LA, Santa Monica Mountains, Calabasas, Agoura Hills and the San Gabriel Valley face temperatures from 92–108°F under a heat advisory through Wednesday and an extreme heat warning through Thursday.
  • San Bernardino & Riverside Counties: Ontario, Riverside, Rancho Cucamonga, Corona, Moreno Valley, Fontana and San Bernardino will see 90–107°F under major heat‑risk conditions through Wednesday.
  • Imperial Valley: Extreme heat warning through Friday with temperatures reaching 106–114°F.

Cal/OSHA stresses that employers must monitor local forecasts and adjust protections as conditions change. The National Weather Service provides real‑time updates at https://www.weather.gov.

Legal Requirements for Indoor Worksites

California’s Indoor Heat Illness Prevention Standard applies to most indoor workplaces—restaurants, warehouses, manufacturing facilities and more. When indoor temperatures hit 82°F, employers must:

  • Provide cool drinking water
  • Offer rest and cool‑down areas
  • Train workers and supervisors on heat illness symptoms and emergency response
  • Implement a written heat illness prevention plan

Full regulatory details: https://www.dir.ca.gov/dosh/HeatIllnessInfo.html (dir.ca.gov in Bing)

Legal Requirements for Outdoor Worksites

Outdoor employers must follow Cal/OSHA’s Outdoor Heat Illness Prevention Standard, including:

  • Providing fresh, cool drinking water
  • Ensuring shade is available when temperatures exceed 80°F
  • Allowing cool‑down rest breaks whenever requested
  • Maintaining a written heat illness prevention plan
  • Training workers and supervisors

For certain high‑heat industries—agriculture, construction, landscaping, oil and gas extraction, and transportation of heavy materials—additional protections apply once temperatures reach 95°F, including:

  • Observing workers for signs of heat illness
  • Establishing reliable communication methods
  • Implementing high‑heat procedures

Comparison chart for indoor vs. outdoor standards.

Why This Matters for Southern California Businesses

California’s enforcement posture is aggressive during heat events. Businesses that fail to comply risk:

  • Cal/OSHA inspections
  • Citations and fines
  • Workers’ compensation claims
  • Civil liability for heat‑related injuries

With the state’s political landscape heavily aligned with labor interests, enforcement actions during heat waves are common and penalties can be significant.

Practical Tips for SoCal Employers

  • Audit your heat illness plan today to ensure it meets both indoor and outdoor standards.
  • Check your water supply—Cal/OSHA expects readily accessible cool drinking water at all times.
  • Verify shade structures for outdoor crews and ensure indoor cooling systems are functioning.
  • Schedule more frequent breaks during peak heat hours (typically 12 p.m.–5 p.m.).
  • Train supervisors to recognize early symptoms: headache, dizziness, confusion, heavy sweating, or cessation of sweating.
  • Document everything—training, water availability, shade setup, and emergency procedures.

Helpful Resources for Employers

  • Cal/OSHA Heat Illness Prevention Program
  • Heat Illness Prevention Training Materials: https://99calor.org
  • Join the Heat Illness Prevention (HIP) Network: HIPNetwork@dir.ca.gov
  • Cal/OSHA Consultation Services (free, confidential help for employers): 800‑963‑9424
  • Worker Safety Hotline (bilingual): 833‑579‑0927

Bottom Line for Southern California Businesses

Triple‑digit heat is now a regular part of California’s climate, and Cal/OSHA expects employers to be proactive—not reactive. With extreme heat warnings in effect across SoCal, businesses should immediately review their heat illness prevention plans, reinforce training and ensure all required protections are in place. Staying compliant protects workers, reduces liability and keeps operations running safely during dangerous heat conditions.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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