OC man sentenced to 30 years in Federal Prison for $270 Million Medi‑Cal fraud scheme

An Orange County man who exploited a temporary weakness in Medi‑Cal’s prescription drug reimbursement system has been sentenced to 360 months in federal prison after admitting he orchestrated one of the largest health care fraud schemes ever prosecuted in California.

Paul Richard Randall, 67, of Orange, was ordered to pay $178,746,556 in restitution after submitting nearly $270 million in fraudulent claims for high‑reimbursement prescription drugs that were medically unnecessary, often never dispensed, and procured through kickbacks.

Randall pleaded guilty on April 7 to wire fraud committed while on pre‑sentencing release in a separate federal tax case. According to prosecutors, Randall and his co‑schemers exploited Medi‑Cal’s temporary suspension of prior authorization requirements during the state’s transition to a new payment system. Through Monte Vista Pharmacy, Randall billed Medi‑Cal tens of millions of dollars per month for 19 expensive, non‑contracted generic drugs—many containing low‑cost ingredients and some available over the counter, such as Folite tablets.

Federal investigators said Randall falsified prescriptions, paid kickbacks, and laundered proceeds to conceal the scheme. He wired more than $269 million in false claims, receiving over $178 million in payments. Prosecutors emphasized that Randall began this scheme while awaiting sentencing in another federal criminal case, underscoring what they described as “unbridled greed at the expense of patients and taxpayers.”

Authorities also seized bank accounts exceeding $17 million, three vehicles, seven properties, and high‑value sports memorabilia, including Mickey Mantle and Jackie Robinson baseball cards and Kobe Bryant game‑worn sneakers.

Co‑Conspirators and Ongoing Cases

Kyrollos Mekail, 38, of Moreno Valley , pleaded guilty in August 2024 to two counts of health care fraud and awaits sentencing.

, pleaded guilty in August 2024 to two counts of health care fraud and awaits sentencing. Patricia Anderson, 59, of West Hills , is charged with two counts of health care fraud; her case remains pending.

, is charged with two counts of health care fraud; her case remains pending. Christina Mareik (a.k.a. Christina Marie Sanchez Hernandez) faces charges for allegedly creating fraudulent prescriptions and directing Anderson to sign them.

The case was investigated by HHS‑OIG, the FBI, and the California Department of Justice, with prosecution led by the DOJ’s Major Frauds Section and the National Fraud Enforcement Division.

Broader Context: Health Care Fraud Trends in the U.S.

Health care fraud remains one of the most costly forms of white‑collar crime in the United States. According to federal data:

The DOJ’s Health Care Fraud Strike Force has charged more than 6,200 defendants since 2007, involving over $45 billion in fraudulent billings.

has charged since 2007, involving over in fraudulent billings. The National Health Care Anti‑Fraud Association estimates that fraud costs the U.S. health system tens of billions of dollars annually , with some analyses placing the figure as high as $100–300 billion when including undetected schemes.

estimates that fraud costs the U.S. health system , with some analyses placing the figure as high as when including undetected schemes. Prescription drug fraud—like the scheme Randall orchestrated—has surged in recent years due to reimbursement loopholes, telemedicine exploitation, and the rise of high‑cost specialty drugs.

California consistently ranks among the top states for Medicaid fraud prosecutions due to its large Medi‑Cal population and high prescription drug spending.

Orange County and Southern California Trends

Southern California has long been a hotspot for complex health care fraud schemes involving pharmacies, clinics, durable medical equipment suppliers, and telemedicine networks. Federal strike forces operating in Los Angeles have repeatedly identified patterns including:

Billing for high‑reimbursement drugs never dispensed

Kickback‑driven prescription mills

Fraudulent prior authorization submissions

Money laundering through shell companies and real estate holdings

Orange County cases in recent years have included multimillion‑dollar schemes involving compounded drugs, home health agencies, and fraudulent medical equipment claims—making Randall’s $270 million operation one of the largest ever tied to the region.

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