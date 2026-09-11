Fri. Sep 11th, 2026
Anaheim Crime Drugs Irvine

Irvine Police arrest two suspects after Promenade Apartments burglary and meth seizure

ByArt Pedroza

Sep 11, 2026 ,

Early yesterday morning, Irvine Police Department officers recognized a vehicle tied to a burglary earlier this month at the Promenade Apartment complex. After the vehicle exited the property, officers conducted a stop and detained its three occupants.

Inside the car, officers found multiple stolen packages belonging to Promenade residents along with methamphetamine, confirming both narcotics activity and organized residential theft.

Two suspects were arrested: Demi Nicole Dugmore, 31, of Irvine, and Steven Michael Fernandez, 44, of Anaheim. The third occupant was released after questioning.

Criminal Charges the Suspects Are Facing

Based on the evidence recovered, Dugmore and Fernandez are facing several charges under California law:

  • Residential burglary — Entering a dwelling or secured residential complex with intent to steal. Penalties: Up to 6 years in state prison, plus restitution.
  • Possession of narcotics — Methamphetamine found inside the vehicle. Penalties: Up to 3 years in county jail, mandatory drug treatment, fines.
  • Possession of burglary tools — Tools commonly used to break into mailrooms, package lockers, and vehicles. Penalties: Up to 6 months in jail and fines.

Because this incident involves multiple victims, narcotics, and repeat‑pattern behavior, prosecutors may also consider:

  • Conspiracy to commit theft
  • Receiving stolen property

Possible Sentences They Might Receive

If convicted on all charges, the suspects could face:

  • 2–6 years for felony burglary
  • Up to 3 years for narcotics possession
  • Additional time for burglary tools, conspiracy, or stolen property
  • Thousands of dollars in fines
  • Mandatory restitution to victims
  • Probation restrictions or supervised release
  • Court‑ordered drug treatment programs

Repeat offenders with prior theft or narcotics convictions often receive enhanced penalties, especially when crimes occur in residential communities.

Burglary Driven by Meth Use in Orange County, CA

Methamphetamine continues to be one of the strongest drivers of property crime in Orange County. Law‑enforcement data and countywide arrest trends show:

  • A significant portion of package theft, mail theft, and vehicle burglary involves suspects with meth‑related histories.
  • Meth users often commit multiple thefts per night, targeting apartment complexes, parking structures, and mailrooms.
  • Cities including Irvine, Santa Ana, Anaheim, Costa Mesa, and Garden Grove report consistent overlap between meth possession arrests and burglary investigations.
  • OC agencies estimate that 30–45% of residential burglary suspects have active meth cases or prior narcotics arrests.

Meth’s low cost and high addiction rate create a cycle where offenders repeatedly steal small, easily resold items—packages, electronics, tools, and mail—to fund drug use.

How Residents Can Prevent Theft

Apartment communities remain prime targets because of shared mailrooms, package lockers, and parking structures. Residents can reduce risk by:

  • Securing deliveries — Use Amazon Lockers, USPS hold‑for‑pickup, or office delivery.
  • Installing doorbell cameras — Even in apartments, peephole cameras or hallway‑facing devices deter thieves.
  • Locking vehicles — Most apartment burglaries involve unlocked cars.
  • Avoiding leaving valuables in cars — Tools, laptops, and bags attract repeat offenders.
  • Reporting suspicious activity — Quick reporting helps IPD identify patterns and vehicles.

The Importance of Renters Insurance — And How Affordable It Can Be

Many residents underestimate how much damage a burglary can cause. Stolen packages, damaged mailboxes, broken car windows, and stolen personal items add up quickly.

Renters insurance helps cover:

  • Stolen property
  • Damage from break‑ins
  • Temporary housing if a burglary causes major damage
  • Liability protection

Most renters insurance policies in Orange County cost $12–$22 per month, depending on coverage limits. For the price of two coffees, residents can protect thousands of dollars in belongings.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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