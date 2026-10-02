Free pumpkins, hayrides and face painting coming to Fairhaven Memorial on Oct. 16

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Families looking for a free fall celebration in Orange County can mark their calendars for the annual pumpkin patch event at Fairhaven Memorial Park Mortuary in Santa Ana. The community event will feature free pumpkins, hayrides, face painting, and other family-friendly activities during an afternoon of seasonal fun.

A banner displayed outside the property announces the “Fairhaven Memorial Park Pumpkin Patch” and promotes free pumpkins, hayrides, and more for attendees.

The event is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 16, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Fairhaven Memorial Park Mortuary, located at 1702 Fairhaven Ave. in Santa Ana. Admission is free.

According to event organizers, families can receive one free pumpkin per family while supplies last. Additional attractions include hayrides, face painting, and other activities geared toward children and families. Costumes are strongly encouraged, adding to the festive Halloween-season atmosphere.

Pumpkin Patch Event Details

Date: Friday, Oct. 16

Time: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Fairhaven Memorial Park Mortuary, 1702 Fairhaven Ave., Santa Ana, CA 92705

Cost: Free

Free Pumpkins: One pumpkin per family while supplies last

Activities: Hayrides, face painting, and additional family-friendly attractions

Dress Code: Costumes encouraged

The annual event has become a seasonal tradition for many local families seeking a safe and affordable way to celebrate the fall season without the cost often associated with larger commercial pumpkin patches and Halloween festivals.

The History of Pumpkin Patches in America

Pumpkin patches have become one of the most recognizable symbols of autumn in the United States, but the tradition developed gradually over time.

Pumpkins themselves are native to North America and were cultivated by Indigenous peoples for thousands of years before European settlement. Early American farmers grew pumpkins as a practical food crop, using them in soups, breads, and other dishes.

The modern pumpkin patch experience emerged during the second half of the 20th century as family farms looked for new ways to attract visitors and supplement agricultural income. By the 1970s and 1980s, many farms began inviting the public onto their properties during harvest season to pick pumpkins directly from the field.

Over the years, pumpkin patches evolved into full-scale fall festivals featuring hayrides, petting zoos, corn mazes, face painting, food vendors, and harvest-themed activities. Today, visiting a pumpkin patch has become a cherished autumn tradition for millions of American families, serving as both a celebration of the harvest season and a popular lead-up to Halloween.

Community-based pumpkin patch events, such as the one hosted by Fairhaven Memorial Park Mortuary, bring that same festive spirit into neighborhoods by offering free activities and opportunities for families to gather, take photos, select pumpkins, and enjoy the fall season together.

A Free Family-Friendly Fall Event in Santa Ana

With free pumpkins, hayrides, face painting, and Halloween costumes encouraged, the Fairhaven Memorial Park Mortuary Pumpkin Patch offers local families an opportunity to enjoy a classic fall tradition without spending a dime.

Organizers encourage attendees to arrive early, as the free pumpkins are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. For Orange County residents searching for pumpkin patches in Santa Ana, free Halloween events, or family-friendly fall activities, the annual Fairhaven pumpkin patch is once again set to provide a festive afternoon of autumn fun.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related