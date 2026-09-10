Santa Ana Police search for suspect who stole $13,000 A/C unit during heat wave

Santa Ana police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man captured on surveillance video shortly before a $13,000 air‑conditioning unit was stolen from a secured property in the 800 block of N. Broadway. The theft occurred on July 18, 2026, during one of the most severe heat waves Orange County has faced in years—making the loss of critical cooling equipment even more damaging for the victims and the surrounding community.

Incident Overview

At approximately 9:30 a.m., the suspect entered a restricted area and was seen near the A/C unit. Minutes later, the surveillance system went dark after someone shut off the electrical breaker. When employees returned around 2:00 p.m., they discovered the entire A/C unit had been removed and stolen. Police estimate the loss at $13,000, not including labor and replacement costs.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information is urged to contact Police Investigative Specialist V. Hernandez at 714‑245‑8372 or VHernandez@santa-ana.org.

Likely Criminal Charges

Based on the facts provided, the suspect is likely to face several felony charges under California law, including:

Grand theft — Theft exceeding $950, especially involving major property such as an A/C unit.

— Theft exceeding $950, especially involving major property such as an A/C unit. Commercial burglary — Entering a secured area with intent to commit theft.

— Entering a secured area with intent to commit theft. Vandalism — Damaging or disabling surveillance equipment and electrical systems.

— Damaging or disabling surveillance equipment and electrical systems. Possession of stolen property — If the suspect is later found with the A/C unit or its components.

Felony convictions for these offenses can carry penalties ranging from up to 3 years in county jail to significant restitution orders, depending on prior criminal history and aggravating factors.

Insurance Impact on the Property Owner

The theft of a $13,000 commercial A/C unit during an extreme heat wave doesn’t just disrupt operations — it also triggers a complicated insurance process. Most commercial property policies and many residential landlord policies cover A/C theft under property crime losses, but owners should expect several consequences:

Deductible costs — Many commercial policies carry deductibles between $1,000 and $5,000, meaning the owner may absorb a significant portion of the loss.

— Many commercial policies carry deductibles between $1,000 and $5,000, meaning the owner may absorb a significant portion of the loss. Premium increases — Filing a theft claim often results in higher premiums at renewal, especially if the insurer sees inadequate security measures or prior claims.

— Filing a theft claim often results in higher premiums at renewal, especially if the insurer sees inadequate security measures or prior claims. Possible coverage limits — Some policies cap payouts for exterior equipment or metal theft, which may reduce reimbursement.

— Some policies cap payouts for exterior equipment or metal theft, which may reduce reimbursement. Business interruption exposure — If the stolen A/C unit disrupts operations, the owner may need to file a secondary claim for lost productivity or tenant habitability issues.

— If the stolen A/C unit disrupts operations, the owner may need to file a secondary claim for lost productivity or tenant habitability issues. Inspection and security requirements — Insurers often require upgraded security after a theft, including locked breaker boxes, reinforced fencing, or surveillance redundancy.

In Orange County, insurers have reported a steady rise in claims involving exterior HVAC theft, especially during summer months. Industry data shows:

Theft‑related HVAC claims have increased 15–20% countywide since 2023.

countywide since 2023. Commercial properties with exterior units are three times more likely to file repeat claims.

to file repeat claims. Insurers frequently flag properties in older industrial corridors — including parts of Santa Ana — for higher risk ratings, which can raise premiums even without a claim.

For this property owner, the combination of a high‑value loss, disabled surveillance, and a heat‑wave emergency environment will likely trigger a full claims investigation. Insurers may scrutinize whether the secured area was adequately protected and whether electrical panels were properly locked. If the insurer determines the property had insufficient security, the owner could face partial reimbursement, higher premiums, or mandatory upgrades before the policy is renewed.

How Common Are These Thefts in Orange County?

Air‑conditioning theft—especially targeting copper, aluminum, and high‑value components—has increased across Orange County during periods of extreme heat. According to regional crime‑reporting data:

Property‑related metal thefts have risen 18–22% during summer months over the past three years.

during summer months over the past three years. Commercial A/C unit thefts and tampering incidents cost Orange County businesses an estimated $2.5–$3 million annually , including equipment replacement, downtime, and repairs.

, including equipment replacement, downtime, and repairs. Heat‑wave periods correlate with spikes in opportunistic thefts of cooling equipment, as units become more valuable and more frequently left running or accessible.

These crimes disproportionately impact small businesses, multi‑unit housing complexes, and older commercial properties with exterior A/C installations.

Prevention Tips for Property Owners

To reduce the risk of A/C theft—especially during heat waves when units are running constantly—property owners can take several practical steps:

Install protective cages — Heavy‑duty steel enclosures make removal significantly harder.

— Heavy‑duty steel enclosures make removal significantly harder. Upgrade lighting — Motion‑activated LED lighting deters nighttime access.

— Motion‑activated LED lighting deters nighttime access. Use surveillance redundancy — Multiple cameras on separate circuits prevent total blackout if a breaker is switched off.

— Multiple cameras on separate circuits prevent total blackout if a breaker is switched off. Secure electrical panels — Locking breaker boxes prevents disabling security systems.

— Locking breaker boxes prevents disabling security systems. Mark and record serial numbers — Helps police identify stolen units and link suspects to multiple crimes.

— Helps police identify stolen units and link suspects to multiple crimes. Increase perimeter security — Fencing, gates, and access‑control systems reduce unauthorized entry.

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