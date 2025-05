At approximately 5:30 a.m. this morning, OCFA firefighters responded to a serious vehicle collision at Knott Ave & El Verano.

The fire crews used the Jaws of Life to rapidly extricate one trapped patient, who was then transported to a local trauma center.

Units at teh scene included Truck 61, Engine 61 and Battalion 8.

The Buena Park Police Department also provided assistance.

